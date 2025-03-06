WORLD ROUNDUP China Says It Is “Ready for War” with America | A Fantastic Start for Friedrich Merz | European Rearmament Is Going to Turn the World Upside Down, and more

Published 6 March 2025

How the Return of the German Army Could Help Save Europe (James Rothwell, The Telegraph)

Chancellor-in-waiting Friedrich Merz announces an end to strict borrowing limits on defense spending.

Peace in His Time (Jonah Goldberg, The Dispatch)

Donald Trump doesn’t care about the long-term success of any deal between Ukraine and Russia.

US Cuts Off Intelligence-Sharing with Ukraine Amid Push for Peace Talks (VOA News)

The United States says it has cut off intelligence-sharing with Ukraine, which could seriously curtail Kyiv’s ability to continue its three-year fight with Russia, even as Washington is quickly pushing the two countries toward peace talks to end the conflict.

Trump Administration Again Labels the Houthis a “Foreign Terrorist Organization” (Matthew Lee, AP)

The State Department on Tuesday reinstated the “foreign terrorist organization” designation for Yemen’s Iran-backed Houthi group, fulfilling an order announced by President Donald Trump shortly after he took office. Secretary of State Marco Rubio announced the department had restored the designation, which carries with it sanctions and penalties for anyone providing “material support” for the group. “Since 2023, the Houthis have launched hundreds of attacks against commercial vessels in the Red Sea and Gulf of Aden, as well as U.S. service members defending freedom of navigation and our regional partners,” Rubio said in a statement. “Most recently, the Houthis spared Chinese-flagged ships while targeting American and allied vessels.” Besides the “foreign terrorist organization” announcement, the State Department’s Rewards for Justice program announced that it would pay up to $15 million for information that leads to the disruption of Houthi financing.

Trump and Vance Aren’t Clever, They’re Clueless (Ben Wallace, The Telegraph)

The US administration seems willfully naive to the existential threat we face from Putin and his murderous regime.

European Rearmament Is Going to Turn the World Upside Down (Ambrose Evans-Pritchard, The Telegraph)

A rapid rise in defense spending is about to unleash a high-octane blast of military Keynesianism.

China Says It Is “Ready for War” with America (Sarah Newey, The Telegraph)

Beijing boosts defense spending by 7.2 per cent and warns Washington that it is prepared to ‘fight until the end’.

A Fantastic Start for Friedrich Merz (Economist)

The incoming chancellor signals massive increases in defense and infrastructure spending.

Who Will Rule Over Gaza After the War? (By John Haltiwanger, Foreign Policy)

U.S. President Donald Trump, Israeli opposition leader Yair Lapid, and Egypt have all made proposals on postwar governance in the enclave.