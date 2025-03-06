OUR PICKS How DeepSeek Rewrote the Rules of AI | The Shaky History of Mass Deportations | Revisiting the Call for a Full-Spectrum Approach to Extremism, and more

Published 6 March 2025

· How DeepSeek Rewrote the Rules of AI · The Shaky History of Mass Deportations · Supreme Court Rejects Trump’s Bid to Freeze Foreign Aid · Justice Dept. to Investigate U.C. System Over Allegations of Antisemitism · US Charges 12 Alleged Spies in China’s Freewheeling Hacker-for-Hire Ecosystem · Trump Administration Retreats in Fight Against Russian Cyber Threats · Revisiting the Call for a Full-Spectrum Approach to Extremism · Protecting Federal Workers from Doxxing: Interview with Ron Zayas, CEO of Ironwall by Incogni · Carolina Wildfires Followed Months of Weather Whiplash, from Drought to Hurricane-Fueled Floods and Back to Drought

How DeepSeek Rewrote the Rules of AI (Nick Potkalitsky, Persuasion)

An overlooked tool has helped launch an international race.

The Shaky History of Mass Deportations (Benjamin Montoya, The Dispatch)

“Operation Wetback” and “Mexican Repatriation” worked—until they didn’t.

Supreme Court Rejects Trump’s Bid to Freeze Foreign Aid (Adam Liptak, New York Times)

The move came after Chief Justice Roberts temporarily paused a trial judge’s order requiring the administration to release more than $1.5 billion.

Justice Dept. to Investigate U.C. System Over Allegations of Antisemitism (Devlin Barrett, New York Times)

A type of inquiry typically used to look for racism within police departments will be used to examine whether the University of California system allowed harassment of Jewish students and staff.

US Charges 12 Alleged Spies in China’s Freewheeling Hacker-for-Hire Ecosystem (Andy Greenberg, Wired)

The Justice Department claims 10 alleged hackers and two Chinese government officials took part in a wave of cyberattacks around the globe that included breaching the US Treasury Department and more.

Trump Administration Retreats in Fight Against Russian Cyber Threats (Stephanie Kirchgaessner, Guardian)

Recent incidents indicate US is no longer characterizing Russia as a cybersecurity threat, marking a radical departure: “Putin is on the inside now.”

Revisiting the Call for a Full-Spectrum Approach to Extremism (Ian Bradbury, HSToday)

In 2021, I collaborated with colleagues to launch a whitepaper through 1NAEF’s Strategies Against Violent Extremism program, advocating for a full-spectrum approach to addressing the wide range of extremism active within the Five Eyes nations. This initiative arose from the recognition that fragmented and selective strategies were failing to address the complex threats to our collective security and social fabric, and, at times, were themselves imparting unintended negative consequences. Now, in 2025, the extremism domain is even more multifaceted, with new forms emerging and existing ones adapting and evolving. From shifts in online radicalization to growing ideological polarization, the need for a comprehensive response is more urgent than ever. It is time for analysts, researchers, policymakers, community leaders, and stakeholders across the Five Eyes alliance to adopt a full-spectrum approach that addresses all forms of extremism with equal critical standards, rigor, and foresight.

Despite decades of varying efforts, the persistent focus on certain manifestations of extremism, often those most politically or narratively convenient, while ignoring others has intensified our challenges in preventing and reducing extremism within our borders. This imbalance has distorted public discourse, creating a narrow understanding of the threat landscape that fails to reflect its full complexity. More critically, it perpetuates a cycle of actions, retaliations, polarization, and instability, making it easier for extremists and geopolitical adversaries alike to exploit gaps in attention and responses, undermining our stability and interests.

Protecting Federal Workers from Doxxing: Interview with Ron Zayas, CEO of Ironwall by Incogni (Kristina Tanasichuk, HSToday)

The continued campaign to threaten personnel working for the government, and homeland security in particular, has reached a new level as Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) agents have become the target of a campaign in Southern California to release their personal information. Written in Spanish with the warning “CAREFUL WITH THESE FACES, flyers displaying names and other personally identifiable information (PII) of ICE and Homeland Security Investigations (HSI) agents were posted around Southern California and Los Angeles neighborhoods.

Carolina Wildfires Followed Months of Weather Whiplash, from Drought to Hurricane-Fueled Floods and Back to Drought (Lauren Lowman and Nick Corak, The Conversation)

Scores of wildfires broke out across North Carolina, South Carolina and Georgia in early March 2025 as strong winds, abnormally dry conditions and low humidity combined to kindle and spread the flames.

The fires followed a year of weather whiplash in the Carolinas, from a flash drought over the summer to extreme hurricane flooding in September, and then back to drought again. A storm system on March 5, 2025, was likely to douse many of the fires still burning, but the Southeast fire season is only beginning.