NEW RISKS

Published 7 March 2025

Musk’s “5 Things” Email Mandate a “Nightmare” Risk, Cyber Officials Say (By Alex Horton and Warren P. Strobel, Washington Post)

Officials at Cyber Command said in interviews and internal emails that there is considerable risk that the aggregation of unclassified material could reveal secretive details to foreign adversaries.

Donald Trump’s Economic Delusions Are Already Hurting America (Economist)

The president and reality are drifting apart.

It Is Not the Economic Impact of Tariffs That Is Most Worrying (Economist)

What are the lessons of the 1930s?

Pentagon Cuts Threaten Programs That Secure Loose Nukes and Weapons of Mass Destruction (Justin Ling, Wired)

Documents obtained by WIRED show the US Department of Defense is considering cutting up to 75 percent of workers who stop the spread of chemical, biological, and nuclear weapons.

Inside U.S. Spy Agencies, Workers Fear a Cataclysmic Trump Cull (Warren P. Strobel and Ellen Nakashima, Washington Post)

Firings and mass disruptions could harm intelligence collection on foreign threats and future recruiting, current and former officials say.

What Erratic Government Does to a Country (Emily Chamlee-Wright, Persuasion)

Unpredictability is bad for business.

How Dan Bongino Went from Infowars to FBI Deputy Director (David Gilbert, Wired)

Dan Bongino rose through the ranks of right-wing media thanks to his unflinching loyalty to Donald Trump and willingness to push baseless conspiracies—including about the FBI.

Here Are the Digital Clues to What Musk Is Really Up To (Zeynep Tufekci, New York Times)

Watching Elon Musk and his band of young acolytes slash their way through the federal government, many observers have struggled to understand how such a small group could do so much damage in so little time.

The mistake is trying to situate Musk solely in the context of politics. He isn’t approaching this challenge like a budget-minded official. He’s approaching it like an engineer, exploiting vulnerabilities that are built into the nation’s technological systems, operating as what cybersecurity experts call an insider threat. We were warned about these vulnerabilities but no one listened, and the consequences — for the United States and the world — will be vast.

How Elon Musk Executed His Takeover of the Federal Bureaucracy (Jonathan Swan, et al, New York Times)

The operation was driven with a frenetic focus by the billionaire, who channeled his resentment of regulatory oversight into a drastic overhaul of government agencies.

Trump’s Cuts Come with Risks. Including From Volcanoes. (Raymond Zhong, New York Times)

A spending freeze could disrupt systems that warn communities when eruptions appear imminent.

Trump’s FDA Cuts Are Putting Drug Development at Risk (Caroline Haskins, Wired)

New SEC filings from pharmaceutical companies reveal Donald Trump and Elon Musk’s cost-cutting measures could slow drug research and delay FDA approvals.

Trump’s Chilling Effect on Medical Research (Washington Post)

Inside the largest funder of biomedical research in the world, the past six weeks have been chaos. The NIH has long been a driver of scientific discoveries on treatments for diseases from cancer to covid –but under Trump, its future is uncertain.

How Dan Bongino Would Run the F.B.I., According to Dan Bongino (Stuart A. Thompson, Adam Goldman, and Dylan Freedman, New York Times)

The newly appointed deputy director of the F.B.I. has a long history of criticizing the bureau and its leadership. He has promised “dramatic change.”

DOGE Is Working on Software That Automates the Firing of Government Workers (Makena Kelly, Wired)

Operatives working for Elon Musk’s DOGE appear to be editing the code of AutoRIF—software designed by the Defense Department that could assist in mass firings of federal workers, sources tell WIRED.

CDC Layoffs Strike Deeply at Its Ability to Respond to the Current Flu, Norovirus and Measles Outbreaks and Other Public Health Emergencies (Jordan Miller, The Conversation)

In just a few short weeks, the Trump administration has brought drastic changes to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and public health. Beginning with the removal of websites and key public health datasets in January 2025, the Trump administration has taken actions to dismantle established public health infrastructure as part of its second-term agenda.

In addition, the administration has begun a widespread purge of the federal public health workforce. As of Feb. 19, around 5,200 employees at the CDC and the National Institutes of Health had been let go. About 10% of the CDC’s staff have been removed, with plans for additional firings.

Hegseth Has All the Wrong Enemies (Jason Dempsey, The Atlantic)

Appointing his personal lawyer to a top spot at the Pentagon is another sign that the U.S. military is now fighting culture wars.