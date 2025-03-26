ANNALS OF OUTRAGE American Couple Held in Mexican Maximum-Security Prison Over Timeshare Dispute

A Michigan couple has been detained in a maximum-security Mexican prison over a timeshare agreement dispute. American Express investigated the matter and sided with the couple, reversing the charges, but the Mexican authorities arrested them on charges of defrauding the hotel chain.

Paul and Christy Akeo, a couple from Spring Arbor, Michigan, have been detained in a maximum-security Mexican prison since 4 March 2025, following their arrival in Cancun. Their arrest stems from a dispute with Palace Resorts over a timeshare agreement.

In November 2021, the Akeos entered into a contract with Palace Resorts for a timeshare membership. Subsequently, they disputed charges totaling approximately $116,000, alleging that the resort breached their contract. American Express investigated the matter and sided with the Akeos, reversing the charges. However, upon their recent arrival in Cancun, Mexican authorities arrested them on charges of defrauding the hotel chain.

The couple’s daughter, Lindsey Hull, claims that Palace Resorts is demanding $250,000, a signed non-disclosure agreement, and a public apology in exchange for her parents’ release. She also reports that her parents are experiencing severe conditions in detention, including medical neglect and lack of communication. Specifically, Christy Akeo has lost significant weight due to food allergies and developed untreated rashes, while the family has had no contact with Paul Akeo since the arrest.

U.S. Representative Tom Barrett has been made aware of the situation and stated that he is coordinating with the White House, State Department, and law enforcement to resolve the matter urgently.

The Akeos remain in custody as legal proceedings continue, with their family advocating for their immediate release.

