OUR PICKS Texas Never Wanted RFK Jr.’s Unproven Measles Treatment | DOJ Disrupts Hamas Terrorist Financing Scheme | Securing Critical Raw Materials, and more

Published 29 March 2025

The Double Standard at the Center of the Signal Debacle (Isaac Stanley-Becker and Jonathan Lemire, The Atlantic)

As senior officials deny wrongdoing, rank-and-file national-security personnel worry about the dangers if no one is held accountable.

Securing Critical Raw Materials: A Smarter Path for the United States (Dr. Patrick Schröder, National Interest)

To secure critical raw materials and reduce reliance on foreign sources, the United States should prioritize domestic extraction and recovery while deepening coordination with trusted allies.

The Truth About Trump’s Greenland Campaign (Brett Simpson, The Atlantic)

When the president talks about security in the Arctic, he’s talking about climate change.

Texas Never Wanted RFK Jr.’s Unproven Measles Treatment (Nicholas Florko, The Atlantic)

Kennedy made a show of shipping vitamin A to measles-stricken communities. The state’s public-health department didn’t take up the offer.

Top Trump Officials’ Passwords and Personal Phone Numbers Discovered Online (Matt Burgess, Wired)

After senior Trump administration members mistakenly included The Atlantic editor Jeffrey Goldberg in a secret group chat about bombing Houthi targets in Yemen, encrypted messaging app Signal found itself at the center of a storm this week. Some commentators criticized the app, going as far to blame it for the scandal.

But the whole affair that’s dubiously been dubbed “SignalGate” isn’t about Signal at all: Experts say officials shouldn’t invite untrusted contacts into sensitive chats and should only use authorized devices, platforms, and procedures when discussing top-secret military operations. In other words, the people who set up the chat made numerous mistakes, and they had nothing to do with how secure Signal is. In fact, Signal has seen its biggest-ever spike in US downloads as a result of the news.

Former U.S. Military Members, Patriot Front Dropout Secretly Run Nazi Publishing Houses (Daily Dot)

In September 2024, a man by the name of “Royce” appeared on Stew Peters’ “Uncancelable” podcast. Peters is an extreme right-wing ideologue with over 500,000 followers on Rumble. He kicked off this particular episode by offering viewers a promo code for a Holocaust denial website. Royce was there to promote Europa: The Last Battle, a 13-hour neo-Nazi propaganda film that blames Jews for Nazi Germany’s fall. It was produced by a Swedish neo-Nazi, gaining a cult fandom on far-right Twitter, Instagram, and TikTok. Royce spoke as a representative of Team Europa, a company formed to market and distribute the film. Peters praised Royce for giving him a second edition of Adolf Hitler’s manifesto