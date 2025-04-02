WORLD ROUNDUP A Trump-Putin Alliance, for All to See | Colombia’s Fragile Peace Process in Danger | U.S.A.I.D. Cuts Hobble Earthquake Response in Myanmar, and more

Published 1 April 2025

A Trump-Putin Alliance, for All to See (Vladimir Kara-Murza, Washington Post)

This is the first U.S. administration in modern times to openly side with dictatorship over democracy.

Secret Pentagon memo on China, Homeland Has Heritage Fingerprints (lex Horton and Hannah Natanson, Washington Post)

An internal guidance memo from Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth focuses on deterring China’s seizure of Taiwan and shoring up homeland defense. In some instances, the document is nearly a word-for-word facsimile of a report from the conservative think tank behind Project 2025.

Trump’s U.S.A.I.D. Cuts Hobble Earthquake Response in Myanmar (Hannah Beech and Edward Wong, New York Times)

While China, Russia and other nations have rushed emergency response teams to the devastated country, the U.S., once a leader in foreign aid, has been slow to act.

Russia’s Reach (Josh Holder, Lara Jakes and Bill Marsh, New York Times)

President Trump’s disdain for protecting European allies gives Vladimir Putin a fresh opportunity to extend his influence.

Possible Electoral Ban on Marine Le Pen Has France on Edge (Roger Cohen, New York Times)

A verdict Monday in an embezzlement trial is seen as a test of the country’s democracy —and the rule of law.

Colombia’s Fragile Peace Process in Danger as Guerrilla Violence Rises (Dale Pankhurst, The Conversation)

Colombia has experienced an upsurge in political and criminal violence over the past few months. In late February, the National Liberation Army (ELN) leftist guerrilla insurgent group carried out four bombings in Cúcuta, a city on the border with Venezuela. Several people were left injured by the attacks, and 1,200 soldiers were subsequently deployed across the city.

Then, in early March, dissidents from the Revolutionary Armed Forces of Colombia (Farc) Marxist-Leninist rebel group captured 29 members of the security forces in the Cauca region, including a police lieutenant colonel and an army major. The renegade faction expressed anger at government efforts to eradicate 8,000 hectares of coca in the area.

Colombia’s fragile peace process, in which the government has sought to bring the country’s multiple armed groups to the negotiating table, looks to be in danger. Some leftist insurgent groups remain active, while drug cartels and offshoots of Colombia’s former right-wing paramilitaries, such as the Clan del Golfo, continue to expand their influence.

Marine Le Pen’s Victim Narrative Is Already Being Constructed – but There Are Ways to Stop Her Criminal Conviction Benefitting Her (Aurelien Mondon, The Conversation)

Overall, it is good news to see corruption being taken seriously and justice being served. However, Le Pen’s conviction comes after years of embezzlement which has allowed the far right to build its strength. All this has come on the back of a system it has vowed to destroy. As such, it feels like too little too late.

Furthermore, this decision, and the fact that it is tied to the European Union, is likely to feed into typical far-right propaganda on the domestic stage. Le Pen and the party will play the victim, blaming Le Pen’s fate on a wide conspiracy organized by something akin to the deep state operating via Brussels.

The deep levels of distrust in public institutions and mainstream politics are likely to play a role here. Le Pen will aim to paint the decision of an independent court as the political assassination of the “champion of the people”.

She could become a martyr, turning her cause into a revolt against “the system”. Bardella has already said that Le Pen’s conviction amounted to the “execution” of democracy.

Crucially, though, this outcome isn’t inevitable.