OUR PICKS Tariffs Could Reshape the U.S. Tech Industry | The Proud Boys and Militias Come to Tesla’s Defense | Medusa Ransomware: Evolution of Cyber Extortion, and more

Published 3 April 2025

· The Proud Boys and Militias Come to Tesla’s Defense · DHS Cuts Funds for Groups Helping Legal Immigrants Become U.S. Citizens · Trump’s Tariffs Could Reshape the U.S. Tech Industry · How DOD Could Recoup Its Investment in Ukraine’s Long-Range Drones · Democratic Senators Call for Privacy Act Reform in Response to DOGE Takeover · Cybersecurity Professor Faced China-Funding Inquiry Before Disappearing, Sources Say · Advanced Nuclear Energy Could be the Next Frontier for U.S. States · Medusa Ransomware: Evolution of Cyber Extortion

The Proud Boys and Militias Come to Tesla’s Defense (David Gilbert, Wired)

After weeks of “Tesla Takedown” protests, extremist groups are showing up to back Elon Musk’s beleaguered car company.

DHS Cuts Funds for Groups Helping Legal Immigrants Become U.S. Citizens (Tobi Raji, Washington Post)

The community groups and adult-education organizations were told that their work no longer fits with the Department of Homeland Security’s goals under Trump.

Trump’s Tariffs Could Reshape the U.S. Tech Industry (Lauren Goode, Wired)

Apple, Amazon, and other tech companies reliant on global supply chains stand to lose the most from President Trump’s trade policies, but some software firms expect more demand for their services.

How DOD Could Recoup Its Investment in Ukraine’s Long-Range Drones Matthew Cox, Air & Space Forces)

For three years now, the U.S. has dug into its weapons arsenal and shared billions of dollars to help Ukraine defend itself against Russia; now, as peace talks suggest the war could be coming to an end, America could reap a dividend in the form of Ukraine’s battle-tested drone technology.

Democratic Senators Call for Privacy Act Reform in Response to DOGE Takeover (Dell Cameron, Wired)

The Privacy Act Modernization Act would update 1974 legislation for the modern age, restricting government use of personal data and introducing new penalties, including prison time, for violators.

Cybersecurity Professor Faced China-Funding Inquiry Before Disappearing, Sources Say (Zeyi Yang, Louise Matsakis, and Caroline Haskins, Wired)

A lawyer for Xiaofeng Wang and his wife says they are “safe” after FBI searches of their homes and Wang’s sudden dismissal from Indiana University, where he taught for over 20 years.

Advanced Nuclear Energy Could be the Next Frontier for U.S. States (Jennifer Gordon, National Interest)

U.S. states are leading a new wave of investment in advanced nuclear energy, aiming to boost energy security, support industrial growth, and revitalize local economies.

Medusa Ransomware: Evolution of Cyber Extortion (James L. Turgal, HSToday)

The Medusa ransomware gang is a ransomware-as-a-service (RaaS) operation first identified in June 2021. Since then, it has targeted over 300 victims across various critical infrastructure sectors, including medical, education, legal, insurance, technology, and manufacturing.

Medusa – not connected to MedusaLocker ransomware, which emerged in 2019 – initially began as a closed ransomware operation. While Medusa has since progressed to using an affiliate model, important operations such as ransom negotiation are still centrally controlled by the developers, and this group typically uses initial access brokers on Dark Web forums to obtain entry into victims’ environments. During the attacks, Medusa actors use a wide range of legitimate software to move laterally, including remote access tools, users, systems and networks.