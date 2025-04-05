DEMOCRACY WATCH Trump Seeks Takeover of Elections in a Bid for More Presidential Power | Rep. Jim Jordan Calls for Using Funding Bills to Restrict Judicial Injunctions | Trump Says He’s Serious About the Idea of a Third Term as President, and more

Published 5 April 2025

· Trump Sidelines Justice Dept. Legal Office, Eroding Another Check on His Power · Rep. Jim Jordan Calls for Using Funding Bills to Restrict Judicial Injunctions · Trump Seeks Takeover of Elections in a Bid for More Presidential Power · Trump Says He’s Serious About the Idea of a Third Term as President. · Trump’s Attacks on Justice Department Independence, Then and Now · Republicans and the Civil Service · Law Firms Refuse to Represent Trump Opponents in the Wake of His Attacks · Justice Dept. Refuses to Give Judge Flight Data, Citing State Secrets · What Is the Secrecy Power Trump’s Aides Are Using to Stonewall a Federal Judge? · Trump and Musk Are Not Helping Right-Wingers Abroad · Brazil’s Bolsonaro to Stand Trial on Coup Charges, Court Rules

Trump Sidelines Justice Dept. Legal Office, Eroding Another Check on His Power (Charlie Savage, New York Times)

As President Trump claims expansive and disputed powers, his administration has curbed the influential Office of Legal Counsel.

Rep. Jim Jordan Calls for Using Funding Bills to Restrict Judicial Injunctions ( Theodoric Meyer and Marianna Sotomayor, Washington Post)

House Judiciary Committee Chairman Jim Jordan (R-Ohio) is calling on House Republicans to use government funding bills to restrict judges’ use of nationwide injunctions, which have prevented some of President Donald Trump’s executive orders from taking effect.

Trump Seeks Takeover of Elections in a Bid for More Presidential Power (Dan Balz, Washington Post)

Rooted in the president’s false claims of election fraud, Trump’s executive order is illustrative of governing through dictates rather than legislation.

Trump Says He’s Serious About the Idea of a Third Term as President. (Erica L. Green, New York Times)

President Trump did not rule out seeking a third term in office on Sunday, telling NBC News that he was “not joking” about the possibility and suggesting there were “methods” to circumvent the two-term limit laid out in the Constitution.

Mr. Trump told the “Meet the Press” host Kristen Welker that “a lot of people” wanted him to serve a third term, according to a transcript of the interview provided by the network.

“A lot of people want me to do it,” he said. “But we have — my thinking is, we have a long way to go. I’m focused on the current.”

Any attempt to seek a third term would run afoul of the 22nd Amendment, which begins, “No person shall be elected to the office of the president more than twice.”

Trump’s Attacks on Justice Department Independence, Then and Now (Quinta Jurecic, Lawfare)

What the first Trump administration carried out slowly, the new administration is doing at once.

Republicans and the Civil Service (Robert P. Beschel Jr., National Affairs)

During the 19th and early 20th centuries, Republicans led the push for a professional civil service. Today, Republicans want to dismantle the essential features of that civil service —viewing it as corrupt and hopelessly politicized. How did we get here? And what can today’s critics of the federal workforce learn from this history?

Law Firms Refuse to Represent Trump Opponents in the Wake of His Attacks (Michael Birnbaum, Washinton Post)

The president issued a new order Tuesday sanctioning yet another law firm, Jenner & Block. The result overall has been called an extraordinary threat to constitutional rights of due process and legal representation and a far weaker effort to challenge Trump’s actions in court than during his first term.

Justice Dept. Refuses to Give Judge Flight Data, Citing State Secrets (Alan Feuer and Charlie Savage, New York Times)

The extraordinary move by the Justice Department was an escalation of its conflict with the judge in the case and, by extension, the federal judiciary.

What Is the Secrecy Power Trump’s Aides Are Using to Stonewall a Federal Judge? (Charlie Savage, New York Times)

The administration is invoking an extraordinary national security power, the state secrets privilege, under highly unusual circumstances.

Trump and Musk Are Not Helping Right-Wingers Abroad (Conor Fitzgerald, The Critic)

They do not understand that the MAGA template cannot be copied.

Brazil’s Bolsonaro to Stand Trial on Coup Charges, Court Rules (Vanessa Buschschlüter, BBC)

Brazil’s former President Jair Bolsonaro will stand trial for allegedly attempting to stage a coup against current president, Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva, after a ruling from the country’s top court.

The Supreme Court’s five-member panel voted unanimously in favor of the trial going ahead.

It could start as early as this year, and if found guilty Bolsonaro, 70, could face years in prison.

While he is already barred from running for public office until 2030 for falsely claiming that Brazil’s voting system was vulnerable to fraud, he had declared his intention to fight that ban so he could run for a second term in 2026.

However, Wednesday’s decision by the Supreme Court has placed a very high hurdle in his way to a possible candidacy.