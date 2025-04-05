NEW RISKS Trump Weakens U.S. Cyberdefenses at a Moment of Rising Danger | The CDC Has Been Gutted | Trump Administration Cuts National Database Tracking Domestic Terrorism, and more

· Trump Weakens U.S. Cyberdefenses at a Moment of Rising Danger · DOGE Is Planning a Hackathon at the IRS. It Wants Easier Access to Taxpayer Data · Some 1,900 Scientists Accuse Trump of “Wholesale Assault” on Science · The CDC Has Been Gutted · Massive Layoffs, Purge of Leadership Underway at U.S. Health Agencies · Trump Administration Cuts National Database Tracking Domestic Terrorism · Bondi’s Dismantling of the Kleptocracy Team Threatens National Security · President Trump’s War on “Information Silos” Is Bad News for Your Personal Data · A War on Higher Education? · Trump’s Tariffs Are Threatening the US Semiconductor Revival · Laura Loomer Is a Warning · Loomer’s Role in Firings Shows Rising Sway of Fringe Figures on Trump

Trump Weakens U.S. Cyberdefenses at a Moment of Rising Danger (David E. Sanger and Nick Corasaniti, New York Times)

The firing of the head of the National Security Agency was only the latest move that has eroded the country’s fortifications against cyberattacks, especially those targeting elections.

DOGE Is Planning a Hackathon at the IRS. It Wants Easier Access to Taxpayer Data (Makena Kelly, Wired)

DOGE operatives have repeatedly referred to the software company Palantir as a possible partner in creating a “mega API” at the IRS, sources tell WIRED.

Some 1,900 Scientists Accuse Trump of “Wholesale Assault” on Science (Kelsey Ables, Washington Post)

In a letter, several members of the National Academies of Sciences, Engineering, and Medicine warn Trump’s overhaul of U.S. science has created a “climate of fear.”

The CDC Has Been Gutted (Leah Feiger, Makena Kelly, and Kate Knibbs, Wired)

Thousands of CDC employees who worked on things like preventing HIV and lead poisoning have been told they were subject to a reduction in force. Experts say people will die.

Massive Layoffs, Purge of Leadership Underway at U.S. Health Agencies (Carolyn Y. Johnson, Rachel Roubein, Joel Achenbach, Lena H. Sun and Lauren Weber, Washington Post)

The move comes after Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr.’s announcement of a sweeping reduction of the Department of Health and Human Services.

Trump Administration Cuts National Database Tracking Domestic Terrorism (Ellie Silverman, Washington Post)

The database, funded by a $3 million DHS cooperative agreement, went dark Tuesday after the Trump administration made sweeping cuts to violence prevention projects.

Bondi’s Dismantling of the Kleptocracy Team Threatens National Security (Alexis Loeb, Lawfare)

Disbanding the team will cause long-term damage to the government’s capacity to prosecute grand corruption and money laundering crimes.

President Trump’s War on “Information Silos” Is Bad News for Your Personal Data (Steven Levy, Wired)

Donald Trump’s March 20 executive order aims to eliminate data silos. It could undermine privacy in the process.

A War on Higher Education? (By: Lawrence J. Korb and Stephen Cimbala, National Interest)

The Trump administration’s campaign to browbeat and purge the universities rests on several misconceptions about academia.

Trump’s Tariffs Are Threatening the US Semiconductor Revival (Will Knight and Zeyi Yang, Wired)

While the White House carved out a narrow exemption for some semiconductor imports, President Donald Trump’s sweeping tariffs still apply to GPUs and chipmaking equipment.

Laura Loomer Is a Warning (Ali Breland, The Atlantic)

No one else with direct access to the president has been as outwardly bigoted.

Loomer’s Role in Firings Shows Rising Sway of Fringe Figures on Trump (Jonathan Swan, Maggie Haberman, and Ken Bensinger, New York Times)

President Trump has always solicited information from dubious sources. But now, in his second term, he has fewer people around him who try to keep those voices away.