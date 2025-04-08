DEMOCRACY WATCH In Trump’s Second Term, Retribution Comes in Many Forms | Presidential Term Limit -- the Story of the 22nd Amendment | The Global Right’s Attacks on Court Authority, and more

Published 8 April 2025

· Trump Is Gaslighting Us · In Trump’s Second Term, Retribution Comes in Many Forms · List: Who Trump Has Targeted for Retribution · Trump’s Retribution · I Should Have Seen This Coming · Former Wisconsin Justice to Give Up Law License Over 2020 Election Review · American Liberators of Nazi Camps Got “a Lifelong Vaccine Against Extremism” − Their Wartime Experiences Are a Warning for Today · Why a Presidential Term Limit Got Written into the Constitution –the Story of the 22nd Amendment · How Trump Could Try to Stay in Power After His Second Term Ends · Marine Le Pen Ruling Is Fuel for the Global Right’s Attacks on Court Authority

Trump Is Gaslighting Us (Peter Wehner, The Atlantic)

Trump is an agent of chaos, and chaos has a human cost.

In Trump’s Second Term, Retribution Comes in Many Forms (Michael S. Schmidt, New York Times)

President Trump’s campaign to exact revenge against his perceived foes has turned out to be far more expansive, creative, efficient —and for now, less reliant on the justice system —than anticipated.

List: Who Trump Has Targeted for Retribution (ichael S. Schmidt, Matthew Cullen and Lazaro Gamio, New York Times)

Since returning to office, President Trump’s campaign to exact revenge against his foes has turned out to be far more expansive, creative, efficient —and less reliant on the justice system —than anticipated. Here’s a breakdown of what he’s done.

Trump’s Retribution (Michael S. Schmidt, New York Times)

We explore the creative ways the president is getting even with his opponents.

I Should Have Seen This Coming (David Brooks, The Atlantic)

When I joined the conservative movement in the 1980s, there were two types of people: those who cared earnestly about ideas, and those who wanted only to shock the left. The reactionary fringe has won.

Former Wisconsin Justice to Give Up Law License Over 2020 Election Review (Patrick Marley, Washington Post)

A former Wisconsin Supreme Court justice agreed Monday to give up his law license for three years after facing a string of ethics allegations stemming from his error-riddled review of the 2020 election for Republican state lawmakers.

In a filing with the state Supreme Court, former justice Michael Gableman conceded that legal regulators had produced enough evidence to find he had violated state ethics rules for lawyers. He gave up his legal fight over the matter a week after a candidate backed by Democrats won a seat on the state’s high court and locked in a likely liberal majority for years.

In a 10-count complaint in November, Wisconsin’s Office of Lawyer Regulation alleged Gableman had filed false information with a judge, repeatedly engaged in dishonesty, unfairly disparaged a judge and an attorney, failed to perform competent legal work, did not follow the directions of his client, released confidential information and lied to the lawyer who investigated him.