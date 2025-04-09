WORLD ROUNDUP Tehran’s Berlin Wall Moment | Tariffs Could Jumpstart Beijing's Global Spying Efforts | Why NATO Is Struggling to Rebuild Itself, and more

Published 9 April 2025

In a Storm of Tariffs, Many Companies See China as the Safest Harbor (By Daisuke Wakabayashi, New York Times)

The heavy U.S. tariffs on other Asian countries have made China a more appealing option for companies scared to make a hasty decision amid upheaval in global trade.

South Korea Must Move Beyond Partisan Division to Tackle Security Threats (Kunwoo Kim, The Strategist)

South Korea’s internal political instability leaves it vulnerable to rising security threats including North Korea’s military alliance with Russia, China’s growing regional influence and the United States’ unpredictability under President Donald Trump. South Korea needs a firm and cohesive security strategy that aligns with the US and Japan. Otherwise, it may suffer irreparable damage.

Why NATO Is Struggling to Rebuild Itself in an Increasingly Threatening World (Amelia Hadfield, The Conversation)

In the years after Nato was formed in 1949, its US and European members had a collective approach to defense with clear goals in common, largely built around the protection of western Europe against the Soviet Union. Throughout this era, the US and Europe both relied on the stability of the international system by creating international cooperation on shared dilemmas.

Fast forward more than 70 years, and there is now a ticking clock on reinventing the transatlantic alliance.

European security and US-led Nato security are no longer one and the same. Certainly, recent statements from US leaders that the US will prioritize empowering Europe to own responsibility for its own security has made for tough listening in Europe.

For some, this may be an overdue opportunity to fundamentally rework the transatlantic security relationship. For others, such statements are worryingly set against the backdrop of Trump’s pro-Russia stance, with Trump’s demands sounding sinister at best.

U.S.“Alarmed” After American Lecturer Charged with Insulting Thai Monarchy (Victoria Bisset, Washington Post)

The State Department says Paul Chambers was arrested under Thailand’s lèse-majestélaws, which harshly punish any criticism of the royal family.

Hungary’s Exit from the International Criminal Court Is a Sign of the Times (Michal Ovadek, The Conversation)

The rise of kleptocratic authoritarianism in Hungary means its exit from the ICC should not be particularly surprising. Inside the EU, Hungary has consistently acted as a Trojan horse for the interests of authoritarian governments, most notably Russia, China and Serbia.

Its break with the values and principles that are supposed to be at the heart of the EU project goes substantially beyond support for international institutions and justice.

Sri Lanka’s Climate Exodus (Dimuthu Attanayake, Foreign Policy)

Women in the country’s agricultural heartlands are migrating to the Middle East at great personal risk.

Tariffs Could Jumpstart Beijing’s Global Spying Efforts, Executive Warns (Sam Sabin, Axios)

Escalating U.S.-China trade tensions are likely to fuel a surge in Beijing-backed cyber espionage, a top security executive warns.

U.S. companies and government agencies were already grappling with an unprecedented wave of hacking activity linked to the Chinese government.

Tehran’s Berlin Wall Moment Unfolds in Syria and Lebanon (Abdullah Hayek, National Interest)

To finish the job, the Trump administration must double down on economic sanctions, strengthen U.S. military deterrence in the region, and work with regional allies to dismantle Iran’s remaining influence.