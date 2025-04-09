OUR PICKS What Makes Modern Measles Outbreaks Different | Trump Wants to Save the Coal Industry. He’s Too Late | Americans Are Preparing for When All Hell Breaks Loose, and more

Published 9 April 2025

What Makes Modern Measles Outbreaks Different (Sarah Zhang, The Atlantic)

Unvaccinated children are becoming unvaccinated adults, who are at risk of dangerous complications.

Trump’s Intelligence Purge Is a Nightmare for National Security (Peter Suciu, National Interest)

President Trump’s justification for sweeping layoffs among the top brass of intelligence and military agencies raises serious questions, particularly when loyalty appears to be defined less by allegiance to the U.S. Constitution than by the president’s personal or political agenda.

Donald Trump Wants to Save the Coal Industry. He’s Too Late (Molly Taft, Wired)

An executive order intended to give coal a boost ignores the reality not only of where energy markets are going, but where they are today.

Five Takeaways from Trump’s Plan to Rescue Coal (Lisa Friedman and Brad Plumer, New York Times)

To help the struggling coal industry, President Trump used his executive authority to try to keep aging plants alive and burn more coal for electricity.

Trump Signs Orders Aimed at Reviving a Struggling Coal Industry (Brad Plumer and Mira Rojanasakul, New York Times)

The moves include loosening environmental rules, but it is unclear how much they can help reverse the sharp decline in coal power over the last two decades.

America’s Universities Could End up Zombies (Steven A. Cook, Foreign Policy)

U.S. higher education is the envy of the world—but, with state interference, maybe not for long.

DHS to Begin Screening Aliens/ Social Media Activity for Antisemitism (DHS)

Today U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services (USCIS) will begin considering aliens’antisemitic activity on social media and the physical harassment of Jewish individuals as grounds for denying immigration benefit requests. This will immediately affect aliens applying for lawful permanent resident status, foreign students and aliens affiliated with educational institutions linked to antisemitic activity.

Americans Are Preparing for When All Hell Breaks Loose (Thomas Gibbons-Neff, New York Times)

Once thought of as a fringe mind-set, the prepared citizen movement is gaining traction in a world shaped by war, the pandemic and extreme weather.