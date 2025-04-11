OUR PICKS China’s Weapon That Could Hurt America: Rare-Earth Exports | Spyware Maker NSO Group Returning to Trump’s America | Dozens Sue Iran and North Korea as Sponsors of Terrorists, and more

Published 11 April 2025

Pressuring Migrants to “Self-Deport,” White House Moves to Cancel Social Security Numbers (Alexandra Berzon, Hamed Aleaziz, Nicholas Nehamas, Ryan Mac, and Tara Siegel Bernard, New York Times)

By placing migrants in Social Security’s “death master file,” the Trump administration is seeking to cut off their access to credit cards, bank accounts and other financial services.

China Has a Weapon That Could Hurt America: Rare-Earth Exports (Economist)

It has only just begun to use it.

Trump Wants to Send U.S. Citizens to Foreign Prisons. Experts Say There’s No Legal Way. (Kelsey Ables, Washington Post)

Trump has repeatedly floated the idea of sending U.S. citizens convicted of crimes to prisons in El Salvador, but experts question how realistic that is.

Dozens Sue Iran and North Korea, Saying They Sponsored Terrorists (Salvador Rizzo, Washington Post)

Forty-eight U.S. service members, contractors, civilians and relatives say the two countries funded and armed groups such as al-Qaeda, Hamas and Hezbollah.

Spyware Maker NSO Group Is Paving a Path Back into Trump’s America (Vas Panagiotopoulos, Wired)

The Israeli spyware maker, still on the US Commerce Department’s “blacklist,” has hired a new lobbying firm with direct ties to the Trump administration, a WIRED investigation has found.

In Secret Meeting, China Acknowledged Role in U.S. Infrastructure Hacks (Dustin Volz, Wall Street Journal)

A senior Chinese official linked intrusions to escalating U.S. support for Taiwan

Unpacking the White House’s Executive Order on Restoring the U.S. Shipbuilding Industry (Matthew P. Funaiole, Brian Hart, and Aidan Powers-Riggs, CSIS)

On April 9, the Trump administration issued an executive order (EO) on Restoring America’s Maritime Dominance. The EO aims to set the foundation for a major effort across the U.S. government to revitalize U.S. shipbuilding and maritime industries. While the United States has not been a significant player in commercial shipbuilding for decades, concern has grown in Washington that its declining maritime industrial base puts it on the back foot in competing with China’s rapidly growing economic and military power.

Given the scale and long-term investment required to meaningfully revive U.S. shipbuilding, the EO should be understood as an initial step to address the challenge, not a comprehensive maritime strategy. While many specific details remain to be worked out, the EO outlines the broad contours of the administration’s developing approach.

Bargaining Short of the Bomb: A Strategy for Preventing Iranian NPT Withdrawal (Jamie Kwong, Carnegie Endowment)

With little room left to maneuver, Iran may perceive the threat of NPT withdrawal as one of the strongest cards it has left to play. The international community should do everything it can to counteract this strategy.