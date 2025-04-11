DEMOCRACY WATCH These Tariffs Are a Democratic Crisis, Not Just an Economic One | Trump Directs Justice Dept. to Probe Officials Who Opposed Him in First Term | Marine Le Pen’s “Witch Hunt” Talk Echoes Trump. Will It Work in France?, and more

This Is Why Dictatorships Fail(Anne Applebaum, The Atlantic)

The authors of the Constitution separated powers for a reason.

Trump Escalates Use of Official Power to Intimidate and Punish His Perceived Foes (Charlie Savage, Maggie Haberman, Jonathan Swan, and Michael S. Schmidt, New York Times)

A presidential decree instructing the Justice Department to scrutinize whether a former official broke the law crosses a new line.

YouTube Admits Error in “Misinformation” Removal of Trump Watchdog Group (Erik Wemple, Washington Post)

Only after a media inquiry was the decision against Justice Connection reversed.

Trump Finally Slapped His Brand on a Quality Product: America (Philip Bump, Washington Post)

The Republican establishment —and much of the country —exists only in the context of Trumpism.

Trump Directs Justice Dept. to Probe Officials Who Opposed Him in First Term (Kelly Kasulis Cho, Washington Post)

The targeting of former cybersecurity official Chris Krebs and former homeland security official Miles Taylor reflects the president’s escalating quest for retribution.

Trump Told People to Buy. Hours Later, His Tariff Pause Sent Markets Soaring. (Rachel Lerman and Douglas MacMillan, Washington Post)

Trump’s post before his announcement has Democrats accusing him of a “market manipulation scheme.”

Trump Says He Is Serious About Staying in Office Past 2028 (Mark Leibovich, The Atlantic)

Why do Republicans keep claiming he isn’t?

Marine Le Pen’s “Witch Hunt” Talk Echoes Trump. Will It Work in France? (Roger Cohen, New York Rimes)

After years trying to moderate her party’s image, the far-right leader, convicted of embezzlement, now voices Trump-like outrage, at some risk.

These Tariffs Are a Democratic Crisis, Not Just an Economic One (Emily Chamlee-Wright, Persuasion)

The Founders wouldn’t look kindly on “Liberation Day.”