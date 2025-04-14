DEMOCRACY WATCH F.B.I. Suspends Bureau Employee on Patel’s So-Called Enemies List | Politicians Shouldn’t Get to Delete Inconvenient Facts | No, the President Cannot Issue Bills of Attainder, and more

Published 14 April 2025

· American Conservatives Turn on Winston Churchill · F.B.I. Suspends Bureau Employee on Patel’s So-Called Enemies List · No, the President Cannot Issue Bills of Attainder · Appointments, Removal, and the Unitary Executive Empowered · What Happens When Courts Can’t Trust the Executive Branch? · Politicians Shouldn’t Get to Delete Inconvenient Facts · Justice Dept. Bars Its Lawyers from American Bar Association Functions · Five More Big Law Firms Reach Deals with Trump · Trump’s New Way to Kill Regulations: Because I Say So

American Conservatives Turn on Winston Churchill (David Millward, The Telegraph)

Trump may be a fan, but isolationism is fueling revisionism about Britain’s wartime leader among hard-Right U.S. influencers.

F.B.I. Suspends Bureau Employee on Patel’s So-Called Enemies List (Adam Goldman, New York Times)

The employee was a longtime counterintelligence analyst who had worked on the F.B.I.’s investigation examining Russian meddling in the 2016 presidential election.

No, the President Cannot Issue Bills of Attainder (Harold Hongju Koh, Fred Halbhuber and Inbar Pe’er, Just Security)

Starting in late February, President Donald Trump began signing a series of unprecedented executive orders that imposed significant sanctions on prominent American law firms and lawyers: including Perkins Coie, WilmerHale, Paul Weiss, Covington & Burling, and Jenner & Block. The moves were in retaliation for the firms’ or lawyers’ prior legal work that the president characterized as personally harmful to him. The sweeping sanctions include suspension of security clearances, termination of government contracts, and restrictions preventing firm employees from accessing federal buildings. Notably, the executive orders specifically identify individual attorneys on the president’s so-called “enemies list.” These extraordinary actions against private lawyers conducting lawful legal representation have sparked significant constitutional concerns, and have been rightfully challenged in court as violations of the First, Fifth, and Sixth Amendments.

In an amicus brief filed on Apr. 8, 2025 in Perkins Coie LLP v. U.S. Department of Justice, 27 former senior government officials of both political parties, who served in the last seven presidential administrations, confirmed that they “have never before seen or condoned an ad hominem punitive, and retaliatory order of this kind, attacking and intimidating lawyers and a law firm on the basis of their lawful activities.” The authors of this piece helped author the brief. It expresses the shared view of amici and counsel that the president’s executive orders against Perkins Coie and other law firms were illegal not just because they violate constitutional rights, but because they offend the Constitution’s structure: the orders are “ultra vires, because they were based on no valid national security concern, issued without any colorable legal authority, and unconstitutionally interfere with the separation of powers.”