Published 14 April 2025

How to Fix America’s Ship Problem (Kent E. Calder, National Interest)

Three important policy-related failures can explain the United States’ “ship problem”: weakness in industrial inputs, not embracing technological change, and regulatory barriers.

Homeland Security Email Tells a U.S. Citizen to ‘Immediately’ Self-Deport (Andrew Couts, Wired)

An email sent by the Department of Homeland Security instructs people in the US on a temporary legal status to leave the country. But who the email actually applies to—and who actually received it—is far from clear.

The U.S. Is Turning a Blind Eye to Crypto Crimes (Joel Khalili, Wired)

Under the Trump administration, federal authorities are declining to charge crypto firms with a range of offenses, raising questions about which rules apply—and who will enforce them.

Trump’s Military Border Surge Takes Shape Along U.S.-Mexico Frontier (Dan Lamothe, Washington Post)

Using hardware typically reserved for missions overseas, the administration looks to send a message that the status quo has changed.

DOGE Is Far Short of Its Goal, and Still Overstating Its Progress (David A. Fahrenthold and Jeremy Singer-Vine, New York Times)

Elon Musk now says his group will produce only 15 percent of the savings it promised. But even that estimate is inflated with errors and guesswork.

Trump Is Pursuing a Radical Agenda. Does He Have a Strategy, or Is He Winging It? (Dan Balz, Washington Post)

The haphazard execution of the administration’s initiatives is leading to chaos and confusion for the American public and U.S. trading partners.

Trump’s pattern is to do or say bold or outrageous things. That often leads to some type of negotiation with his targeted offender. That leads to often modest (and perhaps useful) changes, which provides Trump with the opportunity to claim a huge victory. In this case, even if that is the outcome, the collateral damage as this conflict escalates could be huge.

Trump’s Order Could Force States to Buy Costly New Voting Machines (Patrick Marley and Yvonne Wingett Sanchez, Washington Post)

The edict could hurl elections into tumult, though lawsuits challenging the order mean it probably won’t be implemented anytime soon.

Why It’s Impossible for Most Small Businesses to Manufacture in the U.S. (Zeyi Yang, Wired)

American companies that make everything from keychains to mattresses say Chinese manufacturing is superior, and tariffs won’t be enough to shift production to the United States.

China and Russia Rejoice as the U.S. Cuts Its Global Media (Ari Ben Am and Johanna Yang, National Interest)

Now is the time to rethink how America conducts information warfare and prioritize influence and psychological operations against authoritarian states.