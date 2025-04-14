NEW THREATS Trump Has Added Risk to the Surest Bet in Global Finance | Fearing Paper on Evolution Might Get Them Deported, Scientists Withdrew It | HHS Systems Are in Danger of Collapsing, Workers Say, and more

Published 14 April 2025

· HHS Systems Are in Danger of Collapsing, Workers Say · The Many Ways Kennedy Is Already Undermining Vaccines · Trump Has Added Risk to the Surest Bet in Global Finance · China Halts Critical Exports as Trade War Intensifies · Trump’s Chaos Has Shattered Confidence in America · The Trump Administration Is Turning Science Against Itself · Fearing Paper on Evolution Might Get Them Deported, Scientists Withdrew It · MAGA’s Remaking of Universities Could Have Dire Consequences

HHS Systems Are in Danger of Collapsing, Workers Say (David Gilbert, Wired)

The purging of IT and cybersecurity staff at the Department of Health and Human Services could threaten the systems used by the agency’s staff and the safety of critical health data.

The Many Ways Kennedy Is Already Undermining Vaccines (Apoorva Mandavilli, New York Times)

The health secretary has chipped away at the idea that immunizing children against measles and other diseases is a public health good.

Trump Has Added Risk to the Surest Bet in Global Finance (Peter S. Goodman, New York Times)

Shocked by Trump’s trade war, foreign investors are selling U.S. government bonds, long the world’s safe haven.

China Halts Critical Exports as Trade War Intensifies (Keith Bradsher, New York Times)

Beijing has suspended exports of certain rare earth minerals and magnets that are crucial for the world’s car, semiconductor and aerospace industries.

Trump’s Chaos Has Shattered Confidence in America (Roger Bootle, The Telegraph)

The U.S. president is unwittingly hastening the end of the dollar as the world’s only significant reserve currency

The Trump Administration Is Turning Science Against Itself (Brian Barrett, Wired)

In addition to firing researchers and pulling funds, the Trump administration is also inverting science.

Fearing Paper on Evolution Might Get Them Deported, Scientists Withdrew It (Mark Johnson, Washington Post)

President Donald Trump’s orders haven’t targeted research involving evolution, but the authors’ unease about publishing reflects uncertainty in the science world.