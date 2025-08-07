WORLD ROUNDUP America’s Costly Retreat from the Pacific | Can Lebanon Disarm Hezbollah? | The World Learned the Wrong Lesson from Hiroshima, and more

Published 7 August 2025

· America’s Costly Retreat from the Pacific · The World Learned the Wrong Lesson from Hiroshima · How a Pro-Palestinian Group Fell Foul of a Long Unused U.K. Terrorism Law · Can Lebanon Disarm Hezbollah? · Stanford Newspaper Sues Trump Administration Over Student Deportations · Bavarian Police Arrest Far-Right Reichsbürger Suspects

America’s Costly Retreat from the Pacific (Charles Edel and Kathryn Paik, Lawfare)

U.S. policies are opening a door for Chinese influence with Pacific Island states.

The World Learned the Wrong Lesson from Hiroshima (Graham Parsons, Lawfare)

Reflections on the atomic bombing of Hiroshima on its 80th anniversary.

How a Pro-Palestinian Group Fell Foul of a Long Unused U.K. Terrorism Law (Lizzie Dearden, New York Times)

The protest group Palestine Action does not promote violence against people. But after it damaged military property, the British government banned it as a terrorist organization.

Can Lebanon Disarm Hezbollah? (Reuters / Jerusalem Post)

Lebanon’s cabinet decision gave the army until the end of August to submit a disarmament plan to the government.

Stanford Newspaper Sues Trump Administration Over Student Deportations (Angie Orellana Hernandez, Washington Post)

The lawsuit challenges Secretary of State Marco Rubio’s ability to revoke student visas and deem an individual deportable based on the content of their speech.

Bavarian Police Arrest Far-Right Reichsbürger Suspects (Richard Connor, DW)

Three people suspected of belonging to the far-right “Reichsbürger” group have been arrested, the Bavarian state criminal police in southern Germany said Thursday. Authorities accuse the suspects of being members of a terrorist organization that aimed to violently overthrow Germany’s constitutional order. The General Prosecutor’s Office in Munich confirmed that German special police forces had taken three male suspects into custody early Thursday. The arrests followed 6 a.m. raids targeting six suspects —five men and one woman aged between 40 and 61 —in the German states of Bavaria, Saxony and Thuringia. Around 300 investigators searched four properties. These locations are believed to be linked to the group’s past activities, including weapons training and planning meetings.