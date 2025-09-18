PUBLIC HEALTH West Coast Health Alliance Adopts Vaccine Recommendations

By Dave Mason,

Published 17 September 2025

Governors of California, Washington, Oregon and Hawaii announced Wednesday their states have agreed on winter recommendations for flu, COVID-19 and respiratory syncytial virus vaccines. The states will base future immunization guidance on independent medical organizations instead of the CDC’s Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices (ACIP).

The states made their decision through the West Coast Health Alliance, which was recently formed because of the Democratic leaders’ disagreements with the policies of the federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

In California, Gov. Gavin Newsom went a step further and signed Assembly Bill 144, which allows the state to base future immunization guidance on independent medical organizations instead of the CDC’s Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices. Newsom’s office accused the committee of being increasingly politicized in a news release. Both the state Senate and Assembly passed the bill Friday.

“Our states are united in putting science, safety, and transparency first — and in protecting families with clear, credible vaccine guidance,” according to the joint statement by Newsom, Gov. Bob Ferguson of Washington, Gov. Tina Kotek of Oregon and Gov. Josh Green of Hawaii. “The West Coast Health Alliance stands united in protecting public health and always putting safety before politics.”

The governors and public health officials in the four states stress the importance of vaccines as safe and effective means of preventing illness.

“Vaccines protect more than just ourselves — they help safeguard our families, neighbors, and communities,” said Washington Secretary of Health Dennis Worsham.

The health departments said COVID-19 vaccines are recommended for all children six to 23 months old, all youths ages 2 to 18 with risk factors or who have never been vaccinated against COVID-19, all children who are in close contact with people with risk factors and all children who choose protection. COVID-19 vaccines are recommended for all women who are pregnant, planning to be pregnant, or are in postpartum or lactating stages.

The COVID-19 shots are also recommended for everyone 65 and older, all adults younger than 65 with risk factors, all who are in close contact with people with risk factors and all who choose protection.

Flu shots are recommended for all children 6 months and older, all adults and all women who are pregnant, planning to be pregnant, or are in postpartum or lactating stages.

The RSV vaccines are recommended for all children younger than eight months, all children eight to 19 months old with risk factors, women within 32 to 36 weeks gestational age, adults 75 and older, and adults ages 50 to 74 with risk factors.

For more information, click here for the individual websites for each state’s health agency: California, Washington, Oregon and Hawaii.

Dave Mason is regional editor at The Center Square. The article was originally published in The Center Square.

