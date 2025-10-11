OUR PICKS A Perilous Difference Between the Trump and Nixon Eras | Trump Deploys Tactics and Language of War Against Perceived Domestic Threats | Skeptical Judges Increasingly Question Administration’s Veracity, and more

· Federal Judges, Warning of “Judicial Crisis,” Fault Supreme Court’s Emergency Orders · A Perilous Difference Between the Trump and Nixon Eras · Prosecutors Push Toward Charging Other Trump Foes After Letitia James · Appeals Court Bars Trump from Deploying National Guard in Illinois · Trump Deploys Tactics and Language of War Against Perceived Domestic Threats · Skeptical Judges Increasingly Question Administration’s Veracity

Federal Judges, Warning of “Judicial Crisis,” Fault Supreme Court’s Emergency Orders (Mattathias Schwartz and Zach Montague, New York Times)

Dozens of sitting judges shared with The Times their concerns about risks to the courts’legitimacy as the Supreme Court releases opaque orders about Trump administration policies.

A Perilous Difference Between the Trump and Nixon Eras (Jeffrey Toobin, New York Times)

Donald Trump has enemies. Richard Nixon had a list of them. The differences in how these presidents’ respective adversaries were treated reveal that the federal government has taken a darker turn in 2025 than it did in the 1970s.

Nixon, especially in the private confines of the Oval Office, liked to talk about unleashing the Justice Department and the F.B.I. against his enemies in his second term.

Nixon was far from a model of ethical leadership. But the larger point is this: It didn’t happen. The indictments didn’t come.

Trump is following through, however. The indictments of James Comey and Letitia James are concrete assertions of presidential power, and they have the most direct, perilous consequences for the targets.

Even if the cases wind up failing — if they are thrown out before trial or are later rejected by a jury — they will have imposed tremendous costs on the defendants. Regardless of what happens later, James and Comey will not recover what they have already lost: in reputation, in legal fees, in distraction from other obligations and in overall stress.

Whatever happens later, Trump has already won a kind of victory over Comey and James. Nixon never won that kind of triumph against any of his enemies. That Trump has gone this far demonstrates that the system has less resilience to resist him than the one that stopped Nixon a half-century ago. And only months into his second term, Trump is just getting started with making his enemies pay.

Prosecutors Push Toward Charging Other Trump Foes After Letitia James (Jeremy Roebuck, Perry Stein, Warren P. Strobel and Holly Bailey, Washington Post)

With the president pressuring the Justice Department to swiftly prosecute his rivals, federal prosecutors in at least five jurisdictions are pursuing possible cases.

Appeals Court Bars Trump from Deploying National Guard in Illinois (Mark Berman, Washington Post)

The appeals court weighed in after a federal judge, concluding that it was “likely to lead to civil unrest,” barred the president from deploying troops in and around Chicago.

Trump Deploys Tactics and Language of War Against Perceived Domestic Threats (Emily Davies and Karen DeYoung, Washington Post)

It represents a dramatic shift in the use of the military, which has been focused for most of American history on threats from abroad.

Skeptical Judges Increasingly Question Administration’s Veracity (Perry Stein, Washington Post)

An increasingly fraught relationship threatens the government’s credibility in court, legal experts say.