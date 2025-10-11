WORLD ROUNDUP Rare Earths Threaten Rare Trump-Xi Summit | Gaza Ceasefire: Breakthrough or Another False Dawn? | Rising Antisemitism Reflects Wider Social Ills in Britain, and more

Published 11 October 2025

Arab States Expanded Cooperation with Israeli Military During Gaza War, Files Show (David Kenner, Washington Post)

Israeli and Arab military officials have come together for meetings and trainings, facilitated by U.S. Central Command, on regional threats, Iran and underground tunnels.

China’s Demographic Crisis Means It’s Going to Run Out of Workers (Joshua Yang and Amaya Verde, Washington Post)

The biggest challenge China faces right now isn’t the Trump administration and its campaign to decouple the world’s two biggest economies. It comes from within: China is experiencing population decline on a scale and at a speed the world has never seen.

This will create ripples that will be felt across China and the world for decades to come. The impact on China’s long-term growth rate could imperil Beijing’s mission to become a global power to rival or replace the United States. And the huge shortage of labor will potentially affect supply chains of products including Barbie dolls, shoes, mobile phones and electric vehicles.

Rising Antisemitism Reflects Wider Social Ills, Says Britain’s Former Counter-Terrorism Coordinator (Economist)

Sir David Omand on why social cohesion in the face of extremism is a security imperative.

Gaza Ceasefire: Breakthrough or Another False Dawn? (Leon Hadar, National Interest)

There are compelling reasons to expect this ceasefire to end like the last one.

One Question Looming Over the Gaza Deal: Why Now? (Daniel Byman, Foreign Policy)

An outline of the agreement had been on the table for months.

Rare Earths Threaten Rare Trump-Xi Summit (Christina Lu, Foreign Policy)

The U.S.-China trade war has just escalated—again.