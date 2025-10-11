OUR PICKS The A.I. Prompt That Could End the World | Cybercrime Is Afflicting Big Business | Strategic Minerals and the False Promise of Seabed Mining, and more

Published 11 October 2025

· The A.I. Prompt That Could End the World · Mass CDC Cuts Hit Staff Dealing with Measles, Ebola and Disease Forecasting · Trump Administration Says Immigration Enforcement Threatens Higher Food Prices · Cybercrime Is Afflicting Big Business. How to Lessen the Pain · Reframing Nuclear Fuel Reprocessing Policy · Strategic Minerals and the False Promise of Seabed Mining

The A.I. Prompt That Could End the World (Stephen Witt, New York Times)

I’ve heard many arguments about what A.I. may or may not be able to do, but the data has outpaced the debate, and it shows the following facts clearly: A.I. is highly capable. Its capabilities are accelerating. And the risks those capabilities present are real. Biological life on this planet is, in fact, vulnerable to these systems. On this threat, even OpenAI seems to agree.

In this sense, we have passed the threshold that nuclear fission passed in 1939. The point of disagreement is no longer whether A.I. could wipe us out. It could. Give it a pathogen research lab, the wrong safety guidelines and enough intelligence, and it definitely could. A destructive A.I., like a nuclear bomb, is now a concrete possibility. The question is whether anyone will be reckless enough to build one.

Mass CDC Cuts Hit Staff Dealing with Measles, Ebola and Disease Forecasting (Lena H. Sun, Washington Post))

The agency had already been cut during a reorganization this year, and more employees are now being shed amid the government shutdown.

Cybercrime Is Afflicting Big Business. How to Lessen the Pain (Economist)

Banning the payment of ransoms would be a start.

Trump Administration Says Immigration Enforcement Threatens Higher Food Prices (Lauren Kaori Gurley, Washington Post))

In an unusual acknowledgement, the Labor Department said that tougher immigration enforcement is hurting farmers and the food supply.

Reframing Nuclear Fuel Reprocessing Policy (Kenneth Luongo, National Interest)

After decades of hesitation, the United States is reconsidering nuclear fuel reprocessing—reviving the debate about proliferation risks, cost, technology competitiveness, and energy security.