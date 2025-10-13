THE AMERICAS A Crucible for Guyana’s Evolving Democracy

Published 13 October 2025

The legal saga of Azruddin and Nazar Mohamed is far more than a courtroom drama. It is a crucible for Guyana’s evolving democracy — testing the country’s institutions, its relationship with external powers, and its ability to balance justice with political pluralism. Few legal cases in Guyana’s post-independence history have had such wide political and symbolic resonance as the indictment of Azruddin Mohamed and his father Nazar Mohamed.

To understand the significance of current developments, it helps to review the background of these individuals and how their legal exposure evolved.

Azruddin Mohamed, born in 1987, is a Guyanese businessman-turned-politician who, in the runup to the 2025 election, founded the political party called “We Invest in Nationhood”(WIN) and, in the September 2025 general election, won 16 out of 65 seats in the National Assembly — making WIN the new principal opposition party.

His father, Nazar Mohamed, is a prominent figure in the family’s business interests, particularly in the gold-export sector in Guyana. He has long been associated with gold-trading, mining, and export operations via the family’s firm, Mohamed’s Enterprise

In June 2024, the U.S. Treasury Department imposed sanctions on both men and their business interests, alleging public corruption and the evasion of over US$50 million in duty taxes on gold exports.

Prior to the U.S. indictment, Azruddin had also faced domestic scrutiny (e.g. over customs valuation of a luxury vehicle) and tax investigations within Guyana.

The U.S. indictment, unsealed in October 2025 in the Southern District of Florida, charges both Azruddin and Nazar Mohamed with various counts including conspiracy, money laundering, bribery, wire and mail fraud, related tax-evasion, and export fraud offenses involving gold shipments between 2017 and 2024.

By late 2025, the Mohameds thus face legal exposure on multiple fronts: U.S. federal criminal charges, potential extradition, domestic tax claims by Guyana, and political scrutiny.

The Most Recent Legal Developments (Late 2025)

As of October 2025, several notable developments have emerged in the Mohameds’ legal situation. These are still evolving, but they mark a turning point in how the case is likely to proceed.

1. U.S. Indictment Unsealed, 11 Counts

The major recent event is that the U.S. federal indictment has been publicly unsealed, revealing eleven counts against Azruddin and Nazar Mohamed. These include:

· Conspiracy to commit fraud

· Money laundering

· Wire and mail fraud

· Bribery of officials

· Export fraud / misuse of customs documentation

U.S. prosecutors assert that from around 2017 onward, the Mohameds engaged in schemes to export over 10,000 kg of gold to Miami (and Dubai) using falsified or reused Guyanese customs documentation and bribing officials to approve the shipments, thereby evading taxes and duties owed to Guyana (alleged loss: ~US$50 million).

The U.S. is seeking forfeiture of assets tied to the case, including a seizure of a gold shipment valued at $5.3 million.