By John S. Hollywood

Published 15 October 2025

The latest spate of mass shootings across America raises safety concerns, but there are some effective and efficient measures that can be taken to defend against such attacks. By implementing specific measures thoughtfully and comprehensively, security can be enhanced across a range of public spaces.

New attention has been focused on the issue by recent shootings, including attacks on a Michigan Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, a Dallas Immigration and Customs Enforcement facility, and a North Carolina waterfront bar.

One key step that can be taken to defend against such attacks is to treat site security as a set of integrated security layers. Using layers of security that work together improves the chance of stopping an attack, as a would-be perpetrator has to be lucky at getting through all layers of security while defenders only have to be lucky once.

What are the key layers? The first is preventing attacks to begin with. These come mostly through tips from the public. Look for signs not just of anger but an overwhelming desire to kill (either for political or personal reasons) combined with actions towards doing so (like acquiring arsenals for no benign reason). Tips can be reported to 911 if imminent, security on site, or to state tiplines (Department of Homeland Security maintains a directory of state tiplines).

Protecting the perimeter of a site is another important safety goal. The key is to prevent would-be attackers from getting inside a facility and having direct, line-of-sight access to crowds of people within. The best way to do this is to put distance, barriers, and movement between attackers and their targets. Distance includes measures like buffer areas, walk-up and drive-up areas, and secure entry vestibules. It also includes taking measures to assess and secure surrounding rooftops and other surrounding high points.

Barriers include measures such as vehicle bollards, fences, gates, doors, door locks, and other access control systems that physically separate attackers from individuals. Having secure doors, door locks, and security film on glass doors and windows are solid and cost-effective steps in keeping would-be attackers out. The key is to ensure that locks and other access control systems are maintained in good working order and that individuals on site know how to use them.

Movement consists of measures that give people time and space to get away from an attacker, either to evacuate or to get to a secure space within the site (i.e., a room with fortified locks that protect people from attackers). These include alarm systems, panic button systems, and having pathways, exits, and secure spaces that people can easily access. They can also include video cameras but these need to be monitored (either by guards or, increasingly, automatically) to provide genuine early warnings of an attacker.

It’s also important to avoid having crowds bottled up outside a facility, in a way that gives easy access to would-be shooters or vehicle rammers. This suggests that security lines for events need to be set up to allow attendees to move through quickly.

Training of event security and staff can help limit impacts if an attacker does get through. People in the building need to be aware of what to do in case of an attack, which can be summarized as Avoid, Deny, and Defend. Avoid means move away from danger, either outside or to a secure area; this includes emergency evacuation planning and training. Deny means find a safe place to hide, such as a locked room or closet—not simply under a table in plain sight. Defend means attack the shooter if in direct line of sight, off angle from where the shooter’s gun is pointing. Multiple people tackling the shooter from different directions has proven to be extremely effective. Individuals also need training and supplies to provide first aid, especially “Stopping the Bleed.”

Finally, management and resources are needed. Sites need people and funding for security planning, management, equipping, and training. Federal, state, and philanthropic options for funding security may be available.

America is in an era where mass casualty attacks are a persistent threat, and steps must be taken to enhance safety. However, surrendering to fear is not the answer. The layered security approach acknowledges real risks while providing concrete and efficient solutions. By implementing these measures thoughtfully and comprehensively, security can be enhanced across a range of public spaces.

John S. Hollywood is a senior decision scientist at RAND. This article is published courtesy of RAND.

