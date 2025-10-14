SURVEILLANCE The Spy Who Came in from the Wi-Fi: Beware of Radio Network Surveillance

Published 15 October 2025

New technology is able to infer the identity of persons with no WiFi device on them through signals in radio networks. Researchers warn of risks to privacy and call for protective measures.

If you pass by a café that operates a WiFi network, you can be identified – even if you do not carry a smart phone with you. Researchers of Karlsruhe Institute of Technology(KIT) have found out that it is possible to identify people solely through WiFi signals. They point out that this constitutes a significant risk to privacy. To infer the identity of persons, it is no longer necessary that they carry a smart phone or tablet on them. It takes nothing but WiFi devices communicating with each other in the person’s surroundings. This creates an image comparable to a camera shot, but based on radio waves. The research team calls for adequate privacy safeguards.

“By observing the propagation of radio waves, we can create an image of the surroundings and of persons there,” says Professor Thorsten Strufe from KASTEL – KIT’s Institute of Information Security and Dependability. “This works similarly to a normal camera, the difference being that in our case, radio waves instead of light waves are transformed into an image,” explains the cybersecurity expert. “Thus, it does not matter whether you carry a WiFi device on you or not.” Even switching a device off does not help: “It’s sufficient that other WiFi devices in your surroundings are active.”

WiFi Routers as “Quiet Observers”

“This technology turns every router into a potential means for surveillance,” warns Julian Todt from KASTEL. “If you regularly pass by a café that operates a WiFi network, you could be identified there without noticing it and be recognized later – for example by public authorities or companies.” Strufe stresses that it is true that there are easier methods for secret services or cybercriminals to observe people – for example by accessing CCTV cameras or video doorbells. “However, the omnipresent wireless networks might become a nearly comprehensive surveillance infrastructure.” Actually, WiFi networks exist in almost all homes, offices, restaurants, and public spaces today.

No Special Hardware Required

Unlike attacks with LIDAR sensors or previous WiFi-based methods, which use channel state information (CSI) – i.e. measured data that indicate how a radio signal changes when it hits walls, furniture, or persons – the attackers do not need any special hardware. This method requires nothing but standard WiFi devices. It works by exploiting the legitimate users whose devices are connected to the WiFi network. These regularly send feedback signals within the network, also called beamforming feedback information (BFI), to the router – in unencrypted form so that it is readable by third parties. This creates images from different angles of view that can serve to identify the respective persons. Once the underlying machine-learning model has been trained, the identification only takes a few seconds.

Almost 100% Hit Rate – Technology Entails Risks to Privacy

In a study with 197 participants, the research team could infer the identity of persons with almost 100% accuracy – independently of the perspective or their walking style. “The technology is powerful, but at the same time entails risks to our fundamental rights, especially to privacy,” emphasizes Strufe. The researchers warn that this is particularly critical in authoritarian states where the technology might be used for the observation of protesters. Therefore, they urgently call for protective measures and privacy safeguards in the forthcoming IEEE 802.11bf WiFi standard.

