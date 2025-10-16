OUR PICKS FEMA Abandons Disaster-Struck Towns | Government Expands Stake in Strategic Minerals Sector | Weaponizing Islam, and more

Published 16 October 2025

· How FEMA Is Forcing Disaster-Struck Towns to Fend for Themselves · Trump to Expand Government Stake in Strategic Sectors to Combat China · One Republican Now Controls a Huge Chunk of US Election Infrastructure · In the wake of Young Republicans Texting Scandal, White Supremacist Nick Fuentes Claims: “There’s Groypers in Every Department” · FEMA Buyouts vs. Risky Real Estate: New Maps Reveal Post-Flood Migration Patterns Across the U.S. · Bounties Originating from Mexico Offered to Shoot ICE and CBP Officers in Chicago, DHS Says · Weaponizing Islam: How Both Sides Get It Wrong

How FEMA Is Forcing Disaster-Struck Towns to Fend for Themselves (Scott Dance, New York Times)

President Trump has said he wants to eventually shift the burden of disaster relief and recovery onto states. It’s already happening.

Trump to Expand Government Stake in Strategic Sectors to Combat China (David J. Lynch, Washington Post)

Greater domestic mining and processing of rare earth minerals is an especially urgent priority in battling Chinese competition, the treasury secretary said.

One Republican Now Controls a Huge Chunk of US Election Infrastructure (Kim Zetter, Wired)

Former GOP operative Scott Leiendecker just bought Dominion Voting Systems, giving him ownership of voting systems used in 27 states. Election experts don’t know what to think.

In the wake of Young Republicans Texting Scandal, White Supremacist Nick Fuentes Claims: “There’s Groypers in Every Department” (Owen Scott, Independet)

Far-right activist Nick Fuentes has claimed that his supporters, known as “groypers,” are now “in every department” of the US government. Fuentes, described as a “white nationalist” in court documents, commented just days after it was revealed that members of Young Republicans groups across the country had been sharing explicitly racist messages on Telegram.

FEMA Buyouts vs. Risky Real Estate: New Maps Reveal Post-Flood Migration Patterns Across the U.S. (James R. Elliott and Debolina Banerjee, The Conversation)

Dangerous flooding has damaged neighborhoods in almost every state in 2025, leaving homes a muddy mess. In several hard-hit areas, it wasn’t the first time homeowners found themselves tearing out wet wallboard and piling waterlogged carpet by the curb.

Wanting to rebuild after flooding is a common response. But for some people, the best way to stay in their community, adapt to the changing climate and recover from disasters is to do what humans have done for millennia: move.

Researchers expect millions of Americans to relocate from properties facing increasing risks of flood, fire and other kinds of disasters in the years ahead.

What people do with those high-risk properties can make their community more resilient or leave it vulnerable to more damage in future storms.

Bounties Originating from Mexico Offered to Shoot ICE and CBP Officers in Chicago, DHS Says HSToday)

Criminal organizations in Mexico have begun offering thousands of dollars for the murder of federal law enforcement.

Weaponizing Islam: How Both Sides Get It Wrong (Mubin Shaikh, HSToday)

Anti-Muslim extremists and Muslim extremists appear to be sworn enemies, yet both are reflections of the same delusion. They use the same verses and reports, twist the same texts, and misrepresent Islam in the same ways. They feed off each other’s incitement like parasites sharing the same host. Each validates the other’s existence, repeating the same message in different tones, that Islam and the West are destined for conflict. The truth is, both are wrong, and both thrive on ignorance.

This distortion has been around since the earliest days of Islam. The Prophet (Alayhissalaam) warned of a zealot faction that would emerge from within the Muslim community, a people of fierce words but corrupt hearts, who would leave Islam as an arrow leaves its target. These were the Khawarij, the original extremists, whose descendants still plague the Muslim world today.