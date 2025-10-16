H-1B VISAS Trump’s H-1B Visa Change: What to Know

By Clara Fong and Diana Roy

Published 16 October 2025

The H-1B visa program has helped fill gaps in critical sectors like health care and technology, though it has faced criticism that it adversely affects American workers. The Trump administration’s move to sharply increase the fee for new H-1B petitions has raised concerns about its potential effects on the U.S. economy.

For nearly four decades, the H-1B visa program has allowed U.S. employers to hire nonimmigrant foreign workers with specialized skills that are difficult to find in the domestic workforce. In fiscal year (FY) 2024, close to four hundred thousand H-1B visa applications were approved, the majority of which were for visa renewals.

However, the H-1B program has long faced criticism over claims that it displaces American workers and suppresses wages. Citing this, President Donald Trump announced in late September a significant increase to the fee that employers must pay for new H-1B petitions. Some experts warn this change could harm the U.S. economy, undermine competitiveness with China, and drive highly skilled talent to other countries.

Why did Trump impose a new $100,000 fee for H-1B petitions?

The Trump administration has contended that the H-1B program undermines the president’s “America First” agenda, which seeks to prioritize American workers over foreign labor. On September 19, Trump announced a new policy requiring employers to pay a one-time $100,000 fee for new H-1B petitions filed on or after September 21, effective for one year. Previously, fees typically ranged from approximately $2,000–$5,000 per application, depending on the size of the company applying for the visa. Trump’s proclamation said there had been “systemic abuse” of the program, and that it undermined U.S. economic and national security by undercutting American wages and outsourcing tech jobs. (The new plan includes a provision for a “national interest” exemption on a case-by-case basis.)

The Trump administration also proposed [PDF] overhauling the existing H-1B lottery system with a weighted process that would favor higher skilled and higher paid foreign workers. The change, according to the Department of Homeland Security, would disincentivize employers from using the program to “fill lower paid or lower skilled positions.”

These actions are in line with the administration’s broader trade agenda to prioritize American businesses and workers while curbing foreign competition, including by implementing tighter restrictions on legal immigration to the United States. However, experts say the dramatic H-1B fee increase could ultimately harm the economy by turning away highly skilled foreign talent.