OUR PICKS American Infrastructure Is About to Get Even Worse | The Traffickers Are Winning the War on Drugs | American Neo-Nazis Help Russia Expand Fight Club in the U.S., and more

Published 18 October 2025

· What Happens When Trump Gets His Way with Science · American Infrastructure Is About to Get Even Worse · The Traffickers Are Winning the War on Drugs · Revealed: How a Russian Fight Club Expanded into the U.S. with the Help of American Neo-Nazis · GOP Chat Praising Hitler Downplayed by Vance, Denounced by Johnson · Terrorism Charges Against Antifa “Cell” Show Administration’s Focus on the Left · GOP Senators Worry About Trump, Hegseth Shutdown Moves · Trump Could Offer Refugee Status to Europeans Who Oppose Migration

What Happens When Trump Gets His Way with Science (Katherine J. Wu, The Atlantic)

Harvard’s School of Public Health is broken.

Some nine months into the Trump administration’s assault on academic science, Harvard’s public-health school has just about everything going against it that an American academic institution can. It is part of Harvard, which the administration has accused of failing to protect students from anti-Semitism. It has excelled in several fields that the administration has declared unworthy of federal funds: infectious disease, health equity, climate change, global health. About half of the school’s faculty contributes in some way to international research, which the administration has also taken a stand against. Many HSPH researchers are themselves from other countries—including roughly 40 percent of the school’s students—and their ability to stay here is uncertain under the Trump administration’s immigration policies.

American Infrastructure Is About to Get Even Worse (Marc J. Dunkelman, The Atlantic)

Donald Trump is using the power of the White House to load public-works projects down with bureaucracy.

The Traffickers Are Winning the War on Drugs (Economist)

New decentralized networks are even harder to disrupt than the hierarchical gangs they have replaced.

Revealed: How a Russian Fight Club Expanded into the U.S. with the Help of American Neo-Nazis (Wiley D. Cope, Guardian)

Members of white supremacist ‘active clubs’ spearheaded a US expansion of a Russian fighting group that has raised money for the Kremlin’s illegal invasion of Ukraine.

“If active clubs are allowed to continue to operate and multiply, the likelihood for targeted political violence and terrorism by their members against supposed enemies of the ‘white race’ (e.g., Jews, people of color, Muslims and LGTBQI+ individuals) will increase,” Alexander Ritzmann, a senior researcher at the Counter Extremism Project who studies the movement, said.

GOP Chat Praising Hitler Downplayed by Vance, Denounced by Johnson (Asaf Elia-Shalev, JTA / Jerusalem Post)

House Speaker Mike Johnson on Thursday said Republicans “roundly condemn” a leaked group chat in which Young Republican officials joked about gas chambers, praised Adolf Hitler, and used racist, antisemitic, and homophobic slurs, as well as an American flag with a swastika that was found in a Republican congressman’s office. (Cont.)