ECONOMIC WARFARE Europe’s Banks Quietly Mobilize for Economic Warfare

By James Tennant and John James

Published 18 October 2025

When French bank BNP Paribas quietly dropped its ban on financing 'controversial weapons' in September, it looked like a technical tweak. But far from semantics, it was a shift in how finance can serve strategy.

When French bank BNP Paribas quietly dropped its ban on financing ‘controversial weapons’ in September, it looked like a technical tweak. But far from semantics, it was a shift in how finance can serve strategy.

As Europe’s banking sector begins to re-align with the imperatives of rearmament, deterrence and economic statecraft, Australia should take note and develop mechanisms to mobilize finance for national security.

For years, banks treated defense as a reputational issue, as well as an environmental, social and governance risk, often lumping it with tobacco or fossil fuels as something to be managed at arm’s length. BNP Paribas’s prior policy, dating from 2010, explicitly prohibited involvement in ‘controversial weapons’, which broadly included: anti-personnel mines; cluster munitions; chemical, biological and nuclear weapons under treaties; and other ambiguous categories. That ban insulated the bank from reputational backlash but also narrowed its strategic role.

In 2025, BNP Paribas updated its defense and security sector policy to exclude only those weapons governed by international prohibitions—anti-personnel mines; cluster munitions; chemical, biological and nuclear weapons—or where human rights risk is severe. The bank can now finance everything else, including missiles, drones, dual-use electronic systems and support services, subject to due diligence and risk screening. The updated policy explicitly states the bank will support financing of defense firms primarily within NATO and especially within Europe.

This change signals that banks now see defense lending less as a reputational burden and more as a strategic necessity. It also signals that capital will follow strategy: banks are repositioning themselves to underwrite the defense industrial base.

This matters because finance isn’t neutral. The allocation of capital is a core instrument of modern statecraft. Banning defense finance is itself a policy, as is enabling it. By redrawing its exclusion lines, BNP Paribas implicitly acknowledges Europe is preparing for a long contest in which industrial resilience and finance are as important as battlefield readiness.

This is economic warfare by mobilization. Just as China channels credit into semiconductors, green energy and naval shipbuilding, Western banks must now be agents of strategic direction. Russia, under sanctions, routes state resources to its war economy. What Europe is starting to do now is catch up.