Published 18 October 2025

The Department of Revenge (Economist)

A second federal office is overdue a Trumpian rebrand (the first was the Department of Defense, the name of which was changed to the Department of War): Trump, with the acquiescence and cooperation of Attorney General Pam Bondi, has turned the Department of Justice into a vehicle for settling political and personal accounts with those he regards as “enemies,” so its name should be changed to the Department of Revenge.

The president’s revenge-seeking is explicit. Judging by the charges against Letitia James and James Comey it may also be more tenuous. This politicization of the law will change how the DoJ operates. More prosecutors will be forced out or will quit over ethical objections, adding to what has already been an exodus. Ideologues or less experienced staff will fill the ranks.

Selective prosecutions are just one way that Trump has personalized the DoJ. The other is special treatment of his supporters. That started on the president’s first day back in office, when he pardoned almost everyone convicted of storming the Capitol on January 6th 2021. The DoJ has also stopped pursuing most foreign-bribery cases and gutted the Public Integrity unit, which specializes in political corruption. Several of its targets have since had investigations dropped, charges dismissed or sentences expunged.

Trump “to Install Allies at IRS to Crack Down on Left-Wing Funding” (Benedict Smith, The Telegraph)

Senior official at agency drawing up list of wealthy Democratic donors to be targeted for investigations.

Reporters Leave Pentagon En Masse After Refusing to Sign on to New Rules (Scott Nover, Washington Post)

After turning in their press credentials, journalists covering the Defense Department walked out rather than comply with its restrictive new policies.

Authoritarian Soft Power (Moises Naim, Lawfare)

America Needs a Mass Movement—Now (David Brooks, The Atlantic)

Without one, America may sink into autocracy for decades.

The Depth of MAGA’s Moral Collapse (George Packer, The Atlantic)

How we got to “I love Hitler.”

When leaders of Young Republican groups around the country exchange texts that say “I love Hitler”; that joke about gas chambers and rape, approve of slavery, sneer about “watermelon people” and monkeys in zoos, and throw around words like faggot and retarded, they aren’t just exposing their own anti-Semitism, racism, homophobia, and misogyny. To see only the varieties of bigotry with which we’re painfully familiar is to miss the depth of MAGA’s moral collapse. Professing love for Hitler is more than anti-Semitic—it’s antihuman. It’s a proud refusal to be bound by the most basic standard of goodness, a deliberate expression of contempt for everything decent. The texts degrade all of us.

And they’re hardly surprising. Cruelty and humiliation have become the Trump administration’s common currency. With permission from President Donald Trump’s coarse rhetoric and vows of hatred, Elon Musk’s Nazi salute, Tucker Carlson’s flirtation with Holocaust denial, and Stephen Miller’s rage-filled threats, the young loyalists who wrote the texts were speaking the language of the people they admire most. Nor was it surprising when, the day after Politico revealed the texts’ existence, the image of an American flag altered into the shape of a swastika appeared on the cubicle wall behind a staffer in the Capitol Hill office of a MAGA congressman. In that culture, the rehabilitation of the man who stands for the worst in humanity was inevitable.

Having been given permission from the country’s most powerful person, the Young Republicans received forgiveness from its second-most-powerful. Vice President J. D. Vance refused to condemn their words, explaining: “I really don’t want us to grow up in a country where a kid telling a stupid joke—telling a very offensive, stupid joke—is cause to ruin their lives.” But the authors of the texts have already grown up—they’re men in their 20s and 30s, climbing the rungs of Republican Party ladders in Kansas, Arizona, Vermont, and New York, firm in the belief that the viler their language, the higher they’ll go. One is already an officeholder.

For Vance, ethical judgment has become a pure matter of partisanship, to the point of overcoming his most personal bonds. When a DOGE member was revealed to have posted “You could not pay me to marry outside of my ethnicity” and “Normalize Indian hate,” Vance—married to an Indian American—scoffed at the ensuing outrage and demanded that the offender be rehired. But when private citizens anywhere said something ugly about Charlie Kirk, the vice president went after their livelihood. Once morality is rotted out by partisan relativism, the floor gives way and the fall into nihilism is swift.

The Conquest of Chicago (Nick Miroff, The Atlantic)

Can a deep-blue city fend off Trump’s ICE crackdown?