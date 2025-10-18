3D PRINTED FIREARMS UK Man Attempting to Make Firearms Using 3D Printer Guilty of Terrorism Offenses

Published 18 October 2025

A man has been found guilty of various terrorism and firearms offenses after he was caught attempting to use a 3D-printer to make a sub-machine gun.

Robert Adamski, 29 (19.04.96), a Polish national of Lea Bridge Road, E10, was arrested after officers from Counter Terrorism Policing London entered his address and found the printer in the process of making a component - later identified as a part needed for a FCG-9 Mk2 firearm, a 9mm caliber semi-automatic rifle.

He was also found in possession of various items relating to extreme right-wing ideology and analysis of his mobile phone revealed he had shared documents on a Telegram group, for which he was an administrator.

Commander Dominic Murphy, head of Counter Terrorism Policing London, said: “Our investigation led counter terrorism detectives to find a 3D printer actively in the process of printing out a component part for a semi-automatic firearm.

“The device still needed a number of other parts as well as technical know-how to make it viable. However, the intention to make a lethal weapon was clear.

“This proactive counter terrorism investigation has prevented two potential firearms from falling into the hands of a man who held hateful views towards ethnic minorities in London.

“I want to reassure the public we found no evidence Adamski was planning to use any weapons to target any particular communities or the wider public. But this case shows, attempting to create or modify 3D firearms or possessing one, even without the intent to commit harm, is illegal and will bring you to attention of the police and lead to serious criminal consequences.”

Adamski was arrested in the Walthamstow area on 11 July, 2024. He was taken into custody and counter terrorism officers searched his home address the next day.

As well as finding the printer in the process of making a component, there were also a number of other parts for the firearm that had already been printed, including a magazine that could hold 25 cartridges.

Counter terrorism detectives found a string of internet searches for 3D-printed guns and how to make them. A payment for a 3D printer was identified in his credit history in June 2024.

Adamski had subsequently saved onto his computer, on 1 July 2024, a guide on how to make the FCG-9 Mk2 firearm using a 3D printer.

After further enquiries, including liaising with specialist firearms experts, the Crown Prosecution Service authorized various terrorism and firearms-related charges and Adamski was charged on 17 July 2024.

Following a two-week trial at Woolwich Crown Court, Adamski was found guilty of:

-Two counts of possession of a component part of a firearm, contrary to Section 5 Firearms Act 1968

- Possession of a document for terrorist purposes, contrary to section 58(1)(b) of the Terrorism Act 2000

-Four counts of dissemination of terrorist publications, contrary to section 2 (1) (a) and (c)of the Terrorism Act 2006

He will be sentenced at the same court on 28 November.

