WORLD ROUNDUP What Germany Can Teach Britain About China’s Spy Threat | The Icy Cold War America Is Busy Losing | Trump Confirms He’s Authorized CIA Operations in Venezuela, and more

Published 18 October 2025

MI5 Thwarted Another China Spy Threat This Week, Chief Reveals (Fiona Hamilton, The Times)

Sir Ken McCallum says he is frustrated by the collapse of the spy trial as he vowed to “never back off” from the challenge posed by Beijing.

China Spy Case: Beijing Is a Threat to U.K., Warned Official (Steven Swinford, Oliver Wright, and Fiona Hamilton, The Times)

Two men accused of spying for China acted in a way that was dangerous for the “safety” and “interests” of the UK, a senior government official told prosecutors.

In a series of statements given to the Crown Prosecution Service (CPS) and released on Wednesday, Matthew Collins, the deputy national security adviser, warned that China posed a “threat to our people, prosperity and security”.

He outlined the case against Christopher Cash, 30, a former parliamentary researcher, and Christopher Berry, 33, an academic, who were facing charges of spying for China.

What Germany Can Teach Britain About China’s Spy Threat (Markus Frenzel, The Telegraph)

Berlin once had a tendency to overlook the ‘dark side’ of closer economic ties to Beijing, but federal prosecutors have begun to crack down.

Telegraph Takeover May Face National Security Investigation Over China Links (Christopher Williams, The Telegraph)

RedBird’s Proposed £500m Acquisition Risks Another Hurdle Over Senior Figures’ Connections to Beijing.

The Icy Cold War America Is Busy Losing (Economist)

Its weakest flank isn’t Greenland, but around Alaska.

China Has the World in a $1tn Choke Hold (Hans van Leeuwen, The Telegraph)

Experts fear Beijing’s economic arsenal leaves its international partners at risk of coercion.

Revealed: The Chinese Firm That Stored Classified U.K. Government Files (Gareth Corfield, Robert Mendick, and Allegra Mendelson, The Telegraph)

Global Switch housed classified information despite alert over risk but sources claim no data was taken by Beijing.

Trump Confirms He’s Authorized CIA Operations in Venezuela, Looking into Land Strikes (Michelle Stoddart and Lalee Ibssa, ABC News)

“We are certainly looking at land now,” Trump said.

Members of Congress Growing Concerned Over Lack of Information from Administration About Venezuela Strikes, Sources Say (Dan De Luce, Gordon Lubold and Courtney Kube, NBC News)

Republicans and Democrats say the administration is failing to share basic information with Congress about the intelligence, rationale and goals of its war on drug trafficking.