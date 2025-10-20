WATER SECURITY Texas Voters Have Final Say on $20 Billion Package to Secure State’s Water Supply

By Alejandra Martinez

Published 20 October 2025

No new taxes would be collected for the package that would give the state’s water department $1 billion to spend on projects like cleaning salty water, flood control and reservoirs.

In this part of Texas, residents stock up on bottled water in between boil notices. It’s part of life in a place where water pipes are old, corroded and falling apart.

In the High Plains, near Lubbock, farmers worry that their groundwater wells will run dry.

In North Texas, local elected leaders and business tycoons frantically search for new sources of water to meet the demand of a surging population.

No matter the region, there are water challenges. By one estimate, millions of Texans could face serious water shortages in five years if nothing is done.

And this fall, state lawmakers hope voters will approve $20 billion for water projects over the next two decades. If voters agree, Proposition 4, on the November ballot, will be the biggest state investment in water in Texas history.

“Texas has been remarkably forward-thinking in creating financing mechanisms to address water infrastructure,” said Sarah Schlessinger, CEO of Texas Water Foundation, a nonprofit that educates Texans on water issues. “The challenge is that our water infrastructure needs far exceed the available funds.”

If adopted, the state would create a new dedicated funding source for water, wastewater and flood infrastructure across the state.

A portion of existing state sales tax revenue — up to $1 billion annually — would be deposited into the Texas Water Fund each year, starting in 2027. No new taxes would be created. However, the money would only be transferred to the fund when sales tax collections exceed $46.5 billion in a given year. The past two fiscal years have surpassed that amount. Assuming the state’s growth continues, there will be enough money available to dedicate the $1 billion to the fund.

The Texas Water Development Board would manage the fund and allocate the money. Funding would be divided into two categories: water supply projects and other existing water programs.