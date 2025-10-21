OUR PICKS ICE’s “Athletically Allergic: Recruits | The Supply Chain Chokepoints in Quantum | U.S.-Australia Critical Minerals Partnership, and more

Published 21 October 2025

· Another Effort to Track ICE Raids Was Just Taken Offline · A Solution to the CIA’s Kryptos Code Is Found after 35 Years · The Supply Chain Chokepoints in Quantum · Why U.S. Strikes Against Drug Boats Matter · From Industry to E.P.A.: Lobbyist Now Oversees Pesticide Rules · Can a U.S.-Australia Partnership Shake China’s Grip on Rare Earths? · ICE’s “Athletically Allergic: Recruits · Mystery Object From “Space” Strikes United Airlines Flight Over Utah

Another Effort to Track ICE Raids Was Just Taken Offline (Eileen Guoarchive, MIT Technology Review)

People over Papers was removed by Padlet, the platform it was built on, yesterday.

A Solution to the CIA’s Kryptos Code Is Found after 35 Years (Humberto Basilio edited by Clara Moskowitz, Scientific American)

After decades of speculation, two writers uncovered the answer to the Kryptos code’s final cipher.

The Supply Chain Chokepoints in Quantum (Prineha Narang and Joshua Levine, War on the Rocks)

As quantum technologies move from proof-of-concept to deployment, supply chain resilience becomes just as critical as qubit coherence times. Resilience includes redundancy, domestic capacity, and timely alternatives when foreign manufacturers face disruptions or reprioritize their customers. Expertise and capital are key to driving technological innovation but mean little if a company or research lab does not have access to the necessary inputs and reliable supply chains.

Lack of access to one aspect of the supply chain can grind further research and development to a standstill, a red flag for investors and potential researchers. If the United States is to remain on the leading edge of quantum technologies, ensuring companies, government labs, and academic projects can consistently access critical supplies is a prerequisite.

From Industry to E.P.A.: Lobbyist Now Oversees Pesticide Rules (Hiroko Tabuchi, New York Times)

Kyle Kunkler fought for a restricted weed killer that can harm plants and wildlife when it drifts to nearby land. He’s now at the E.P.A., which wants to allow its use.

Can a U.S.-Australia Partnership Shake China’s Grip on Rare Earths? (Victoria Kim, New York Times)

Australia’s got reserves and mining expertise, and the United States is eager to invest in alternatives to China. But building mines, refineries and factories could take years.

ICE’s “Athletically Allergic: Recruits (Nick Miroff, The Atlantic)

Push-ups, sit-ups, and a brisk jog pose a threat to Trump’s deportation campaign.

Mystery Object From “Space” Strikes United Airlines Flight Over Utah (Eric Berger, Ars Technica / Wired)

Government investigators are gathering data to confirm what exactly cracked the windshield of a 737 Max aircraft at above 30,000 feet.