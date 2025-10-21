WORLD ROUNDUP The Countries Courting Trump with Critical Minerals | Islamist Extremists Have Taken This Country to the Brink | Elon Musk Has Turned His Eye to the UK, and more

Published 21 October 2025

· The Countries Courting Trump with Critical Minerals · African Non-State Actors Put Drones on the Attack · The IEEPA Tariffs Are Based on Pretext · No Cause for Alarm: The Case for a Measured Response to Russian Air Incursions · Islamist Extremists Have Taken This Country to the Brink · Elon Musk Has Turned His Eye to the UK · The Risk of a New Ethiopian-Eritrean War Is Growing · Canada Shows How to Neutralize Trump’s Trade Attacks

The Countries Courting Trump with Critical Minerals (Rishi Iyengar, Foreign Policy)

Australia becomes the latest country to sign a deal with the U.S. president.

African Non-State Actors Put Drones on the Attack (Rueben Dass, Lawfare)

Groups are increasingly using weaponized drones across the continent.

The IEEPA Tariffs Are Based on Pretext (Stratos Pahis, Lawfare)

On April 2, President Trump declared that the U.S. trade deficit in goods was a national emergency and raised tariffs to the highest level in 100 years to address it. Three courts have now ruled that those tariffs are illegal, and an appeal by the government will soon be heard by the Supreme Court. As I write elsewhere, the decisions striking down the tariffs are persuasive and should be upheld. But each also ignores a key question: whether the U.S. trade deficit constitutes an “unusual and extraordinary threat” that justifies emergency measures in the first place.

The reticence to answer that question is understandable: There is a long history of courts deferring to the executive on the declaration of emergencies and with respect to foreign affairs, including under the International Emergency Economic Powers Act (IEEPA)—the statute that President Trump invoked to order the tariffs. But it is also unfortunate, because the Trump tariffs are predicated on a transparently pretextual emergency and as such present an ideal case for drawing some sorely needed boundaries around IEEPA powers.

As I elaborate below, the U.S.’s trade deficit in goods is a broad, chronic, foreseeable, and foreseen trade-off of 80 years of U.S. trade strategy. Identifying it as an “unusual and extraordinary threat” is a transparent attempt to reverse that strategy and “eviscerate[]” the laws that establish it. It begs disbelief that Congress intended IEEPA to be used this way. The Supreme Court should make clear that it did not.

Islamist Extremists Have Taken This Country to the Brink (Rachel Chason, Washington Post)

A fuel blockade imposed by al-Qaeda-aligned militants has paralyzed the capital of Mali and roiled its repressive military government.

Elon Musk Has Turned His Eye to the UK (Dvid Gilbert, Wired)

Musk posted nonstop at the beginning of the year about British politics, until his focus was consumed by DOGE. Now he’s back.

The Risk of a New Ethiopian-Eritrean War Is Growing (Michael Woldemariam, Foreign Policy)

Changing dynamics in Tigray could erode the current balance of uncertainty.

Canada Shows How to Neutralize Trump’s Trade Attacks (Agathe Demarais, Foreign Policy)

Ottawa’s latest reforms are a blueprint for Washington’s victims around the world.