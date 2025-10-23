UNILATERAL DISARMAMENT Rising and Falling Tides: How Russia Has Benefited from Cuts to US Government-Funded Media in Moldova

By Bret Schafer and Larissa Doroshenko

Published 23 October 2025

On 28 September, the Moldovan parliamentary election ended with a decisive victory for the pro-Europe, pro-democracy party. The victory was especially satisfying because it was the first election held since the Trump administration has dismantled the U.S. capabilities to track, monitor, and respond to Russian and Chinese anti-American disinformation campaigns and election interference around the world and in the United States.

Editor’s Note: Two months ago we published two stories about a series of Trump administration policies aiming to dismantle the U.S. capabilities to track, monitor, and respond to Russian and Chinese anti-American disinformation campaigns and election interference around the world and in the United States. We ran the stories under the title “Unilateral Disarmament.”

One article said:

“The Trump administration has taken a series of steps which have substantially weakened U.S. government-funded media outlets whose task it was to tell the American story and counter the global propaganda and disinformation efforts of U.S. adversaries. These moves greatly benefit the anti-American propaganda efforts of Russia and China, which will now go unchallenged” (“Silencing America’s Voice,” HSNW, 30 August 2025).

The second article noted:

“Director of National Intelligence Tulsi Gabbard announced that the functions of the intelligence community’s Foreign Malign Influence Center (FMIC) would be significantly reduced. Gabbard has thus dismantled the last remaining U.S. federal government organ dedicated to tracking and analyzing state-sponsored efforts to interfere in U.S. institutions, elections, and society –following the Trump administration’s shutting down of related units at the State Department, Department of Homeland Security, FBI, and Department of Justice earlier this year” (David Salvo, “What Just Happened? Dismantling the Intelligence Community’s Foreign Malign Influence Center,” HSNW, 30 August 2025)

As expected, the benefits to Russia and China of these misguided policies were quick to manifest themselves, and the case of Moldova offers a worrisome example of how Russia exploited the void left by the Trump administration’s unilateral disarmament.

Note that the article was originally published on 27 September, a day before the 28 September Moldovan parliamentary election. Despite Russia’s overt and covert support for the pro-Russian Patriotic Electoral Bloc (BEP) —- support which was not met with a U.S. response — the pro-European Party of Action and Solidarity (PAS) won decisively, getting 50.20% of the vote to BEP’s 24.20%.

Moldovans return to the polls on Sunday to vote for their parliamentary representatives in an election whose outcome could determine whether the country continues its path towards EU membership or pivots back toward closer relations with Moscow. Given the geopolitical stakes, observers have alleged that the Kremlin is once again attempting to interfere in the election through information operations, vote buying, and incitement of “mass riots”, in what former GMF colleague Laura Thornton has argued should be considered a “multi-vector war” rather than an “influence operation”.