Published 23 October 2025

Silicon Valley Has China Envy, and That Reveals a Lot About America (Li Yuan, New York Times)

The fascination with China’s ability to build things America struggles with, from bridges to advanced tech, risks a dangerous miscalculation about what drives China.

The Air Force is Kneecapping Software Innovation (Noah Sheinbaum, War on the Rocks)

The Air Force once led the Pentagon in software innovation. A new memo may have just reversed that, replacing agility with red tape.

The Things that Bedevil U.S. Cyber Power (Jeffrey Edwards, War on the Rocks)

America’s cyber force is strong, but shackled by its own caution.

Homeland Security Won’t Stop Lying About Who Immigration Enforcers Are Arresting (C.J. Ciaramella, Reason)

In case after case, Homeland Security’s Public Affairs Office releases incorrect information about arrests carried out by federal immigration officers.

What to Know About Trump’s Venezuelan Boat Bombing Campaign (Harrison Kass, National Interest)

Drug runners have historically been designated as criminals rather than enemy combatants—raising questions about the legality of Trump’s ongoing military campaign.

Evaluating the Pentagon’s Nuclear Pivot (Stella Kim, National Interest)

The Pentagon’s nuclear pivot toward safe and clean microreactors will enable it to gain a silent but critical strategic edge.

Reconfiguring U.S. Cyber Strategy in the Wake of Salt Typhoon (Alistair Simmons, Lawfare)

Persistent penetration of domestic networks makes coordinated defenses and robust deterrence essential to preventing cyber conflict.

Governing Frontier AI: California’s SB 53 (Lam Tran, Lawfare)

As the U.S.’s first state law regulating advanced AI systems, the bill could provide a blueprint for a coherent national framework.