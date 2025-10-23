WORLD ROUNDUP Why China Is Winning the Trade War | Hamas’ Post-Ceasefire Strategy | How to Make Immigration Palatable in a Populist Age, and more

· Why China Is Winning the Trade War · Drones Test Europe's Readiness for Russian Attacks —and for Disinformation · Colombia Is Struggling to Keep Up with a Criminal Air Force · Global Gangsters: Hezbollah's Latin American Drug Trafficking Operations · Hamas' Post-Ceasefire Strategy · Washington's Neglect of South Korea's Security Concerns Is a Proliferation Problem · Trump Faces MAGA Backlash for Argentina Bailout · How to Make Immigration Palatable in a Populist Age

Why China Is Winning the Trade War (Economist)

It has rebuffed America and rewritten the norms of global commerce.

Drones Test Europe’s Readiness for Russian Attacks —and for Disinformation (Kate Brady and Aaron Wiener, Washington Post)

Within hours of drones entering Poland, thousands of social media posts claimed they were Ukrainian, not Russian, and a “false flag” to pull NATO into the war.

Colombia Is Struggling to Keep Up with a Criminal Air Force (Alfonso Camacho-Martinez, War on the Rocks)

Armed groups in Colombia have built an air force — and it flies on cheap, store-bought drones.

In late August 2025, the National Liberation Army claimed responsibility for an ambush that left 13 police officers dead and four wounded. Initially reported as a drone strike, investigators later concluded that planted explosives destroyed the helicopter at a routinely used landing site. Two days later, a Colombian Navy ship was struck by a drone carrying improvised explosives, tearing through the crew deck and killing one marine. A similar attack in the same region in early August killed three infantrymen. These were not isolated incidents.

These attacks are more than tactical surprises: they reveal the integration of drones into combined arms operations, forcing security forces into dilemmas where defending against one threat opens vulnerabilities to another. Once limited to ambushes and roadside bombs, criminal and insurgent groups now use drones for reconnaissance and direct strikes. Police stations, army patrols, and even naval vessels have been targeted, with the August helicopter incident underscoring how quickly suspicion now falls on drones. Colombia now faces a “poor man’s air force” — cheap, expendable systems that enable insurgent-criminal networks to impose costs on a state already strained to defend outposts and convoys, even in urban centers.

To combat the challenge, Colombia should pair doctrine with execution by creating a unified counter-drone command, consolidating procurement under a single authority, and ensuring that every brigade operating in high-risk regions fields counter-drone specialists trained in detection, jamming, and electronic warfare. Ultimately, Colombia should build an integrated, self-sustaining counter-drone ecosystem — one that aligns doctrine, acquisition, and training with domestic industry and regional coordination.

Global Gangsters: Hezbollah’s Latin American Drug Trafficking Operations (Matthew Levitt, Washington Institute)

In the wake of Israel’s blistering military response against Hezbollah, the group is facing a cash shortfall at a time when it has lost key leaders, fighters, weapons, stockpiles of cash and gold, communication systems, and infrastructure. On top of that, it has to contend with a new Lebanese government that is beginning to do its part to implement the November 2024 ceasefire. As Hezbollah seeks to recover, it is certain to look to criminal enterprises—including laundering drug money—to fill the gap, as it has in the past after less severe financial crises. Nor is the risk limited to terrorist financing alone.

Hamas’ Post-Ceasefire Strategy (Atar Porat, National Interest)

Make no mistake, Hamas intends to live another day and continue its rule over Gaza.

Washington’s Neglect of South Korea’s Security Concerns Is a Proliferation Problem (Jack Kennedy, Bulletin of the Atomic Scientists)

Trump Faces MAGA Backlash for Argentina Bailout (Keith Johnson, Foreign Policy)

Billions for Buenos Aires, and support for Argentine farmers, is not sitting well in the U.S. heartland.

How to Make Immigration Palatable in a Populist Age (Economist)

Guest-worker schemes are booming. They offer vast benefits to both host countries and the workers themselves.