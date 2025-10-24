TERRORISM Hamas Plots in Europe: A Shift Toward External Operations?

By Matthew Levitt

Published 24 October 2025

Hamas has never carried out a successful terrorist attack outside of Israel, the West Bank, or Gaza—but not for lack of plotting. Over the years, the group came close to carrying out attacks abroad several times, but these were either thwarted or aborted before execution. Now, recent criminal cases in Germany and Denmark reveal that Hamas set in motion contingency planning for possible attacks in Europe several years before the October 7 massacre, including stashing small arms in weapons caches in multiple European countries.

Abstract: Hamas has never carried out a successful terrorist attack outside of Israel, the West Bank, or Gaza—but not for lack of plotting. Over the years, the group came close to carrying out attacks abroad several times, but these were either thwarted or aborted before execution. Now, recent criminal cases in Germany and Denmark reveal that Hamas set in motion contingency planning for possible attacks in Europe several years before the October 7 massacre, including stashing small arms in weapons caches in multiple European countries. In the context of planning for the October 7 attacks, Hamas planned to make these weapons available to operatives in Europe, according to German authorities. Following the October 7 attacks, leaders of Hamas’ Qassam Brigades based in Lebanon sent operatives to find these weapons, while others in Denmark were tasked to work with a European organized crime group to procure drones and plot attacks in Denmark or Sweden. With Hamas’ operational capabilities in Gaza decimated, and the group looking to find other ways to carry out attacks, European and Israeli officials fear that Hamas has taken the decision to go global and carry out plots abroad, marking a significant departure from the group’s prior modus operandi.

Two years ago, Hamas caught Israel and the world by surprise when the group’s specially trained Nukba forces (followed by Hamas rank and file, then other militant groups and individuals) stormed across the Gaza border and attacked Israeli civilian communities, military bases, and a dance festival, killing about 1,200 civilians and taking 251 hostage into Gaza.1 But after two years of devastating war, Hamas’ operational capabilities in Gaza are severely degraded. Now, European and Israeli officials assess Hamas’ next operational surprise—originally envisioned as contingency planning but then put into play in the lead up to the October 7 attacks—could come in the form of international terrorist operations targeting Israeli or Jewish interests around the world.

Since the October 7 attacks, a string of arrests of Hamas operatives and, in some cases, their organized crime co-conspirators, across Europe have spurred authorities to warn not only of the possibility of terrorist attacks inspired by or in solidarity with Hamas, but of the possibility that Hamas itself may conduct terrorist attacks abroad—something the group has considered in the past but never before successfully carried out.