Published 25 October 2025

· The Crime-Terrorism Nexus and Jihadism in Sweden: Explaining Connections, Recruitment Strategies, and Risks · Is the U.S. Ready for War with China? · As Europe Rearms, Learn from the Pentagon’s Efforts to Modernize Civilian Protection · Xi May Have Miscalculated on Rare Earths · ICERAID: Surveillance, Vigilantism, and Crypto-Rewards It’s (Still) Henry Kissinger’s World

The Crime-Terrorism Nexus and Jihadism in Sweden: Explaining Connections, Recruitment Strategies, and Risks (Marco Nilsson, Perspectives on Terrorism)

About half of the European foreign fighters who joined jihadist groups in Syria had a criminal record. In Sweden, as many as about two-thirds had been convicted of a crime, and several of them had a gang background. Previous research has suggested that such a background has often played a role in the radicalization process. This study identifies six factors that explain why jihadism has held particular appeal for individuals with criminal backgrounds: absolving sins; providing a higher cause for crime and violence; gang members’ lower threshold for using violence and quest for respect; overlapping ideas of masculinity in street culture and jihadism; jihadism more effectively satisfying a desire for excitement; and the prevalence of cognitive openings among gang members. The study also analyses different jihadist recruitment strategies aimed at youth involved in criminality, as well as the risk of jihadists joining gangs upon returning home from the conflict zone. These factors, strategies, and risks are illustrated with the help of interviews with former jihadists, a former jihadist recruiter, and individuals with friends and acquaintances in the Swedish Salafi-jihadist movement.

Is the U.S. Ready for War with China? (Franz-Stefan Gady, Foreign Policy)

U.S. military planners are caught in an impossible dilemma.

As Europe Rearms, Learn from the Pentagon’s Efforts to Modernize Civilian Protection (Chris Rogers, Just Security)

European governments have announced massive increases in defense spending as they strive to reduce dependence on the United States and address the increased, long-term security threat posed by Russia. Earlier this year, the European Commission launched the ReArm Europe Plan/Readiness 2030, which aims to mobilize more than $850 billion to strengthen European defense capabilities. That momentum was reinforced at the NATO Summit in The Hague in June, where the allies agreed to raise defense-related spending to 5 percent of GDP by 2035 from 2 percent currently (and with many NATO countries currently below that target). While much of the focus has been on the defense industrial base, strategic deterrence, and operational readiness, this moment of European rearmament also offers a historic opportunity: modernizing civilian protection.

Europe’s rearmament is not simply about acquiring more tanks, missiles, and drones — it is about reshaping the role and structure of European armed forces for a new era of conflict and developing greater operational capabilities independent of the United States. As States embark on a historic reinvestment in new weapons systems, modernization, and multinational interoperability, there is a unique opportunity to update how Europeans operationalize the protection of civilians.

Xi May Have Miscalculated on Rare Earths (Alasdair Phillips-Robins, Foreign Policy)

China’s complex new rules take on the entire world at once—and give Trump an opportunity.

ICERAID: Surveillance, Vigilantism, and Crypto-Rewards (Nina Kurt, GMET)

Over the last several years, extremist and terrorist groups have begun using cryptocurrencies in a myriad of operational capacities.

Hamas has used a crypto-financing network to solicit donations via encrypted messaging groups and on the Al-Qassam Brigades’ website, while the Islamic State and its branches have turned to crowdfunding through digital currencies such as Bitcoin, Tether and Ethereum (ETH). Far-right extremists have also begun using crypto-rewarding platforms for civilian intelligence gathering. Due to the ethical and legal issues that crypto-surveillance creates, this Insight aims to examine how far-right groups, and more specifically, their individual members, have adapted the ever-popular cryptocurrency tools in the context of extremist technology adoption and innovation. To do so, this Insight examines the case of ICERAID, an app run by Enrique Tarrio, a former leader of the United States far-right extremist group, the Proud Boys. The Proud Boys is also a designated terrorist entity in Canada and New Zealand. ICERAID is an app worthy of analysis, as it offers cryptocurrency-based rewards for civilian surveillance. According to its website, it enables citizens across the United States to report various “categories of suspected criminal activity,” including purported undocumented immigrants. By using ICERAID, citizens may act as supporting associates for the on-site agents of the Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE). ICERAID uses AI-powered validation systems and public mapping, and provides monetary rewards in the form of “RAID tokens” to users who identify, report, or provide photographic evidence of undocumented immigrants.

It’s (Still) Henry Kissinger’s World (Julian E. Zelizer, Foreign Policy)

A new documentary argues Nixon’s secretary of state learned the wrong lessons from his experiences with Nazi Germany.