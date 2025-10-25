CHINA WATCH The Key to Winning a Pacific War: Cheap Cruise Missiles

By David Axe

Published 25 October 2025

Cheap ground-launched cruise missiles could be the decisive weapons of the next Pacific war. They’re concealable, mobile, just accurate enough to hit some of the time, just powerful enough to inflict meaningful damage and—most importantly—simple enough to be inexpensive and mass-producible. These munitions could sink fleets, wipe out air forces, unravel supply lines and devastate war industries.

Look at the damage inflicted on the Russian oil industry by Ukraine’s Flamingos and other cheap but conventional cruise missiles and by the new generation, one-way attack drones that are essentially dirt-cheap cruise missiles.

Thousands of kilometers away in the Western Pacific, the country with the most and best cheap cruise missiles could have an edge in war across the Taiwan Strait. That’s good news for Taiwan, mixed news for China—and challenging news for the United States.

Surely mindful of Ukraine’s success developing and deploying an array of cheap cruise missiles and attack drones often costing just $100,000 or less, Taiwan is scrambling to develop and deploy similar munitions, with the national defense-technology institute leading the way.

They include the Chien Feng IV one-way attack drone, which is a Taiwanese take on the Iran-designed Shahed, thousands of which Russia flings at Ukrainian cities every month. The institute is also working on an 800-km ground-launched cruise missile based on the Barracuda-500 from US firm Anduril. For that, it has capped the unit cost at just $200,000.

Geography favors the Taiwanese missile arsenal. A Chinese invasion fleet sailing across the 130-km-wide Taiwan Strait is a strike planner’s dream—if that planner has enough munitions on hand. There’d be no need for a meticulous strategy meant to deliver second- and third-order effects on complex enemy systems and dispersed infrastructure. Just shoot.

Just shoot every available missile and drone at the fleet, as fast as possible and for as long as possible. ‘Cheaper cruise missiles offer them [the Taiwanese] some of the necessary scalability in their arsenal,’ said an expert associated with the US military. Lacking authorization to speak to the media during a US government shutdown, the expert asked not to be identified.

The 400 US-made Harpoon anti-ship missiles that Taiwan is acquiring alone would have a ‘large effect on weakening the initial Chinese invasion,’ the Center for Strategic and International Studies in Washington concluded in a 2023 report. Now imagine Taiwan has thousands of inexpensive missiles and drones in addition to those hundreds of Harpoons and other high-end munitions.