AIR/MISSILE DEFENSE For Air-and-Missile Defense, Israel Offers the Economic Solutions

By Sam Goldsmith

Published 28 October 2025

As more countries contemplate building multi-layer, integrated air-and-missile defense (IAMD) capabilities (such as the proposed Golden Dome in the U.S., an Israeli solution may offer the best value-for-money.

An Israeli solution may offer the best value-for-money for the integrated air-and-missile defense (IAMD) capability that Australia urgently needs.

The Australian Defense Force and Australian civilian infrastructure are facing a plethora of advanced air and missile threats, including fast, hard-to-intercept ones such as ballistic missiles, hypersonic boost-glide missiles and now weapons that reach orbit before descending.

China’s DF-27 ballistic missile has a range of 5,000 to 8,000 km, and its H-20 stealth bomber, still in development, will have a range exceeding 10,000 km, implying a radius of more than 5,000 km. These distances are enough to directly threaten Australia, so it’s no wonder that the 2023 Defense Strategic Review determined that the ADF must urgently field an IAMD capability.

This would consist of batteries of interceptor missiles, launchers, radars and control vehicles, all placed for protection of priority targets and knitted together by an information network that passes target data and commands.

The ADF needs an effective IAMD capability on a moderate budget. US systems like THAAD and PAC-3 are advanced and effective but arguably too expensive for the ADF, which would require an estimated 20 to 30 batteries.

This article compares Israeli systems against those offered by the United States, Australia’s preferred source for advanced military equipment. European countries are also potential suppliers but their IAMD systems are not reviewed in this analysis.

Here are four criteria that a value-for-money IAMD solution for the ADF should meet:

—The seller should be allied or at least friendly and have no close ties with China, Russia or Iran. The US and Israel both tick this box.

—The seller must agree to Australian manufacturing of the interceptors, which would require transferring intellectual property and providing help in mobilizing Australian industry. Israeli interceptors are jointly manufactured with the US and the US already allows its interceptors to be manufactured by other countries.

—The seller must also offer a suite of systems to defend against threats approaching from outside and entirely inside the atmosphere. Outside-the-atmosphere threats include intercontinental and intermediate range ballistic missiles plus warheads that descend from orbit. The latter, called fractional orbit bombardment systems, offer shorter warning time for the defender. Medium- to high-altitude threats within the atmosphere include hypersonic gliders, hypersonic cruise missiles, supersonic cruise missiles, aircraft and subsonic cruise missiles. Low-altitude threats within the atmosphere again include cruise missiles and aircraft.