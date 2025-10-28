OUR PICKS ICE Is Mounting a Mass Surveillance Campaign on American Citizens | Why Rare Earths Are About to Cost a Lot More | Navigating Crises with a Lower Bar to Nuclear War, and more

· ICE Is Mounting a Mass Surveillance Campaign on American Citizens · Why Rare Earths Are About to Cost a Lot More · Cities Reverse Course on Automated License Plate Reader Cameras Amid Privacy Concerns · Lawsuit Against NYPD Alleges Its Surveillance System Is Unconstitutional · Florida Scrubs Arrests of U.S. Citizens From Immigration Enforcement Data · Navigating Crises with a Lower Bar to Nuclear War · The U.S. Is on Track to Lose a War with China · The Military’s Missile-Defense System Cannot Be as Good as It Says

ICE Is Mounting a Mass Surveillance Campaign on American Citizens (Autumn Billings, Reason)

Without strict oversight, the agency’s new technology threatens Americans’ free speech and privacy.

Why Rare Earths Are About to Cost a Lot More (Patrick Schröder, Foreign Policy)

Contrary to Trump’s claim, diversifying the supply chain won’t drive down prices.

Cities Reverse Course on Automated License Plate Reader Cameras Amid Privacy Concerns (Suzanne Smalley, The Record)

Cambridge, Massachusetts officials turned off 16 automated license plate reader cameras (ALPR) last week after the city council voted to pause their use following reports of the cameras’manufacturer sharing data with immigration authorities.

Cambridge is one of several cities where the Flock Safety cameras —which are now present in thousands of cities across the country —have recently been taken offline.

Lawsuit Against NYPD Alleges Its Surveillance System Is Unconstitutional (Suzanne Smalley, The Record)

A New York-based anti-surveillance advocacy group is suing the New York Police Department, arguing that its centralized policing platform and the technologies that power it are unconstitutional.

The nonprofit Surveillance Technology Oversight Project (STOP) filed the federal civil rights lawsuit on behalf of two New Yorkers who have an NYPD video camera pointing into their home.

The city’s Domain Awareness System (DAS) uses video cameras, biometric tools, digital communications monitors and data and financial aggregation analytics to track and profile New Yorkers, according to the lawsuit.

Florida Scrubs Arrests of U.S. Citizens From Immigration Enforcement Data (C. J. Ciaramella, Reason)

After the Miami New Times asked why nearly two dozen U.S. citizens showed up on a Florida immigration enforcement dashboard, those numbers disappeared.

Navigating Crises with a Lower Bar to Nuclear War (Andrew Facini, Lawfare)

When tactical nuclear weapons are at the fore, devastating and uncontrollable outcomes are never more than a few hours away.

The U.S. Is on Track to Lose a War with China (Phillips Payson O’Brien, The Atlantic)

Modern warfare is decided by production capacity and technological mastery, not by individual valor.

The Military’s Missile-Defense System Cannot Be as Good as It Says (Tom Nichols, The Atlantic)

Kathryn Bigelow’s new movie, “A House of Dynamite,” is more accurate on this point than the Defense Department itself.

