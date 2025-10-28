WORLD ROUNDUP Is the U.S. Losing in Vietnam? | The Countries Courting Trump with Critical Minerals | Democratic Peace Theory, R.I.P., and more

Published 28 October 2025

Is the U.S. Losing in Vietnam? Russia, North Korea and China Are Gaining. (Damien Cave, New York Times)

U.S. allies worry that American volatility and Russian outreach and arms sales, in particular, are driving Vietnam into a new phase.

Argentina’s Voters Hand Javier Milei a Crucial Victory in Midterm Election (Emma Bubola, New York Times)

The result, which gives Milei enough legislative support to keep his vetoes from being overturned, showed that many voters still back the president’s libertarian experiment.

In Shift in Relationship with Netanyahu, Trump Says “I Will Decide” What Is Right for Israel (David M. Halbfinger, New York Times)

Since an Israel-Hamas cease-fire deal came into effect, the U.S. effort to sustain it appears to have constrained Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.

Democratic Peace Theory, R.I.P. (Stephen M. Walt, Foreign Policy)

The rise, and potential fall, of a mainstay academic theory.

The Countries Courting Trump with Critical Minerals (Rishi Iyengar,Foreign Policy)

From Japan to Pakistan, the deals keep coming.

Three Key Questions About Trump’s War Against Drug Boats (John Haltiwanger,Foreign Policy)

Experts believe the operation is about regime change in Venezuela.

Iran’s School for Cyberspies Could’ve Used a Few More Lessons in Preventing Breaches (Connor Jones, The Register)

Ravin Academy confirms the intrusion on Telegram, says student data was stolen

To Fix Taiwan’s National Defense, Find New Defense Planners (James Holmes, National Interest)

Although Taiwan’s political leaders have stressed the need for an asymmetric strategy against China, its military planners continue to embrace a conventional one. It is time for a change.

