WORLD ROUNDUP China’s Pause on Rare Earth Controls | A Ukraine-Baltics Security Pact | Al Qaeda Is on the Brink of Taking Over a Country, and more

Published 29 October 2025

· A French Trial Examines Holocaust Memorial Graffiti Believed Linked to Russia · The Art of Letting Trump Claim a Win, While Walking Away Stronger · China’s Pause on Rare Earth Controls: What to Know · A Ukraine-Baltics Security Pact · China’s Global Initiatives Are Worth Taking Seriously · Al Qaeda Is on the Brink of Taking Over a Country · Nazis Charged After Night of Violence –“Fed with Blows” · On the Rise in Germany, Far-Right AfD Deepens Ties to Trump Administration

A French Trial Examines Holocaust Memorial Graffiti Believed Linked to Russia (Nicolas Vaux-Montagny, AP)

Three Bulgarian men are on trial in Paris this week for alleged involvement in spray-painting blood-red hands on the city’s Holocaust Memorial, an act of vandalism that French intelligence services link to a campaign by Russia to destabilize France and other Western societies.

The Art of Letting Trump Claim a Win, While Walking Away Stronger (Lily Kuo and David Pierson, New York Times)

By withholding soybean purchases and rare-earth exports, China extracted relief from U.S. tariffs and delayed export controls, without conceding much in return.

China’s Pause on Rare Earth Controls: What to Know (Keith Bradsher, New York Times)

China has suspended export controls announced this month, but was conspicuously silent about rules imposed earlier, which are snarling global supply chains.

A Ukraine-Baltics Security Pact (Fredrik Wesslau, Foreign Policy)

To deter Russia, Europe needs to bring Ukraine into its security architecture.

China’s Global Initiatives Are Worth Taking Seriously (Henry Tugendhat, Foreign Policy)

Beijing’s latest policy is vague but still important.

Al Qaeda Is on the Brink of Taking Over a Country (Benoit Faucon, Wall Street Journal)

Al Qaeda militants are moving closer to seizing the capital of the West African nation of Mali, which, should the city fall, would become the first country in the world run by the U.S.-designated terrorist group. The rapid advance of the jihadists in Africa comes after Islamist groups took power in both Afghanistan and Syria, but, if they take Bamako, it would be the first time militants with direct and current connections to al Qaeda achieve such a feat.

Nazis Charged After Night of Violence –“Fed with Blows” (Aftonbladet)

The network is inspired by the conspiracy theory of a people exchange and wants to see a strengthened “racial awareness” among whites. A warrior ideal is advocated and members are urged to prepare for a coming race war, according to a report by American extremist researchers in Just Security. The concept has spread quickly and is now present in at least 20 countries with over 100 groups globally and in most American states, according to the organization The Counter Extremism Project.

On the Rise in Germany, Far-Right AfD Deepens Ties to Trump Administration (Sarah Marsh, Paul Carsten and Maria Tsvetkova, Reuters)

Germany’s far-right AfD party, long shunned at home, is courting support in Washington, leveraging ties to MAGA personalities who have risen to senior roles in the Trump administration. The Alternative for Germany (AfD), classified as extremist by Germany’s domestic intelligence service and ostracized by mainstream parties, has held meetings with senior U.S. State Department officials in recent months —a rare move for a far-right opposition party in an allied country, according to a current and a former U.S. official and a German government source.