OUR PICKS Pentagon Readying Guard “Reaction Forces” for Civil Unrest Missions in U.S. Cities | Trump Directs Pentagon to Test Nuclear Weapons | Rise of the Killer Chatbots, and more

Published 29 October 2025

· Pentagon Readying Thousands of Guard “Reaction Forces” as U.S. Mission Widens · Trump Directs Pentagon to Test Nuclear Weapons for First Time Since 1992 · Trump Is Very Confused About Nuclear Weapons · Trump’s Vagueness Over Nuclear Testing Could Fuel an Arms Race · U.S. Agencies Back Banning Top-Selling Home Routers on Security Grounds · In the Trump Presidency, the Rules Are Vague. That Might Be the Point. · The Republican Plan to Reform the Census Could Put Everyone’s Privacy at Risk · Rise of the Killer Chatbots

Pentagon Readying Thousands of Guard “Reaction Forces” as U.S. Mission Widens (Alex Horton and David Ovalle, Washington Post)

Up to 23,500 service members are being readied and trained for civil unrest missions in U.S. cities.

Trump Directs Pentagon to Test Nuclear Weapons for First Time Since 1992 (Natalie Allison, Cat Zakrzewski, Katrina Northrop and Adam Taylor, Washington Post)

The president said he wanted testing to occur “on an equal basis” with Russia and China. The Kremlin condemned the move, and there was no indication of when tests might take place.

Trump Is Very Confused About Nuclear Weapons (Tom Nichols, The Atlantic)

The president says he wants to resume nuclear testing but doesn’t seem to know why.

Trump’s Vagueness Over Nuclear Testing Could Fuel an Arms Race (Sahil Shah, Foreign Policy)

It’s unclear whether his statement refers to warhead detonations.

U.S. Agencies Back Banning Top-Selling Home Routers on Security Grounds (Joseph Menn, Washington Post)

The Commerce Department has proposed barring sales of TP-Link products, citing a national security risk from ties to China, people familiar with the matter said.

In the Trump Presidency, the Rules Are Vague. That Might Be the Point. (Matthew Purdy, New York Times)

The U.S. has long believed that unspecific laws threaten democracy. So why is the administration being so vague?

The Republican Plan to Reform the Census Could Put Everyone’s Privacy at Risk (Vittoria Elliott, Wired)

A little-known algorithmic process called “differential privacy” helps keep census data anonymous. Conservatives want it gone.

Rise of the Killer Chatbots (Will Knight, Wired)

On an airstrip somewhere in Texas, a swarm of killer jets approaches—controlled by, of all things, a large language model.