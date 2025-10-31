ELECTION SECURITY Texas Counties Are Looking into “Potential Noncitizens” on Voter Rolls. Here’s What They’re Finding.

By Natalia Contreras, Votebeat and The Texas Tribune

Published 31 October 2025

The voters were flagged after being checked against a federal database. Some officials question its reliability, aspeople listed as potential noncitizens have confirmed that they are, in fact, U.S. citizens.

Election officials across Texas are investigating the eligibility of 2,724 registered voters flagged as “potential noncitizens” after the Secretary of State’s Office checked the state’s voter rolls against a federal database used to verify citizenship.

The inquiries are still in the early stages, and county officials have not yet confirmed the citizenship status of the vast majority of the flagged voters.

But at least six people listed as potential noncitizens have confirmed that they are, in fact, U.S. citizens, election officials told Votebeat: four in Denton County, and one each in Bexar and Brazoria counties.

Votebeat has so far contacted 24 counties, including the state’s most populous, seeking details about the flagged voter registrations, and has gotten responses from nine counties.

Chris McGinn, executive director of the Texas Association of County Election Officials, told Votebeat that election officials across the state want more information on the federal database’s sources and how it works.

“A lot of counties don’t feel comfortable just blindly canceling voters without really knowing how names have shown up on the SAVE database,” McGinn said, referring to Systematic Alien Verification for Entitlements, the search tool that states use to check residents’ eligibility for public benefits.

The Department of Homeland Security recently overhauled SAVE to make it easier for states to screen their voter rolls for potential noncitizens. DHS did not immediately respond to a request for comment Thursday.

Alicia Pierce, the Texas Secretary of State’s Office spokesperson, said in a statement that counties have been able to prove citizenship “for a handful of these voters, which means the process is working exactly as it should.” She said that flagged voters have 30 days to respond to a notice from their county, and this process “will not affect anyone’s ability to vote in Tuesday’s election.”

Registrations Submitted Through Texas DPS Are Flagged

Election officials said that at least 193 of the flagged voters — across seven counties that together had a total of 565 — submitted their registration applications through the Texas Department of Public Safety. The agency requires proof of citizenship from anyone who wants to register to vote there, so some election officials said they are wondering how any noncitizens could have successfully registered through DPS.