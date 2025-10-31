WORLD ROUNDUP U.S. Boat Strikes Spread Fear Across the Caribbean | What Will It Cost to Make Vladimir Putin Stop? | For Progress in Gaza, Empower the Palestinian Authority, and more

Published 31 October 2025

The Politics of Hurricane Melissa (Catherine Osborn, Foreign Policy)

The storm hit three island nations with vastly different approaches to climate adaptation.

As U.S. Ramps Up the Pressure, Venezuela Pleads with Moscow, Beijing for Help (Anthony Faiola, Hannah Natanson, Mary Ilyushina and Ana Vanessa Herrero, Washington Post)

Documents show Maduro drafted letter asking Russia for missiles, radars and upgraded aircraft as U.S. forces amass in the Caribbean.

U.S. Boat Strikes Spread Fear Across the Caribbean (Amanda Coletta, Washington Post)

The attacks, which have killed at least 61 people, are threatening the region’s fishing, shipping and tourism industries and exposing differences among leaders.

What Will It Cost to Make Vladimir Putin Stop? (Economist)

Europe must offer Ukraine a big enough financial package to deter the Kremlin.

A bloody Police Raid in Rio Was the Deadliest in Brazil’s history (Economist)

Brazil’s conservatives are keener on such raids than its left-wing government.

What Israel Means by a Two-State Solution (Anchal Vohra, Foreign Policy)

A closer look at the reforms that may be a prerequisite for Palestinian statehood.

For Progress in Gaza, Empower the Palestinian Authority (David Makovsky, and Shira Efron, National Interest)

The Palestinian Authority is the only viable organization that can replace Hamas in governing the Strip.