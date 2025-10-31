OUR PICKS Will Trump’s Critical Minerals Blitz Pay Off? | Here’s How the AI Crash Happens | Consumers Hurt by DOE’s $8 Billion “Kill List,” and more

Published 31 October 2025

Will Trump’s Critical Minerals Blitz Pay Off? (Christina Lu, Foreign Policy)

The U.S. president has been on a mission to secure new supply chains—and counter China’s grip.

Strongmen in Politics and Technology Are Changing the World (Economist)

They share a reckless disregard for rules, as two books point out.

Here’s How the AI Crash Happens (Matteo Wong and Charlie Warzel, The Atlantic)

The U.S. is becoming an Nvidia-state.

J. D. Vance’s Bad Answer to an Anti-Semitic Question (Yair Rosenberg, The Atlantic)

The vice president will need to choose between accommodating and rejecting the right’s anti-Semites.

The National Security Blind Spot in America’s Fight Against Human Trafficking (Joseph Scaramucci, HSToday)

Why the biggest threat isn’t “undocumented immigrants” – it’s us.

Consumers Hurt by DOE’s $8 Billion “Kill List” (Brian C. Black, National Interest)

The DOE’s $8 Billion “kill list” threatens to curb attempts to modernize the electrical grid in the United States.