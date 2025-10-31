OUR PICKSWill Trump’s Critical Minerals Blitz Pay Off? | Here’s How the AI Crash Happens | Consumers Hurt by DOE’s $8 Billion “Kill List,” and more
Will Trump’s Critical Minerals Blitz Pay Off? (Christina Lu, Foreign Policy)
The U.S. president has been on a mission to secure new supply chains—and counter China’s grip.
Strongmen in Politics and Technology Are Changing the World (Economist)
They share a reckless disregard for rules, as two books point out.
Here’s How the AI Crash Happens (Matteo Wong and Charlie Warzel, The Atlantic)
The U.S. is becoming an Nvidia-state.
J. D. Vance’s Bad Answer to an Anti-Semitic Question (Yair Rosenberg, The Atlantic)
The vice president will need to choose between accommodating and rejecting the right’s anti-Semites.
The National Security Blind Spot in America’s Fight Against Human Trafficking (Joseph Scaramucci, HSToday)
Why the biggest threat isn’t “undocumented immigrants” – it’s us.
Consumers Hurt by DOE’s $8 Billion “Kill List” (Brian C. Black, National Interest)
The DOE’s $8 Billion “kill list” threatens to curb attempts to modernize the electrical grid in the United States.