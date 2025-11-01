THE AMERICAS Azruddin Mohamed Arrested in Guyana

Published 1 November 2025

Azruddin Mohamed’s case is significant: it illustrates how business, political ambition, resource-exports, and cross-border law-enforcement intersect in a small, oil-and-gold-rich country like Guyana, and it demonstrates the global reach of U.S. legal and sanctions regimes.

Azruddin Mohamed is a Guyanese businessman and politician. He leads a newly formed political party called “We Invest in Nationhood” (WIN), which, in the September 2025 general election, won 16 seats in the 65-seat parliament, becoming the main opposition party.

The Mohamed family has been prominent in Guyana’s gold-export, mining, and other businesses. The family businesses have been run by his father, Nazar (“Shell”) Mohamed).

In October 2025, a U.S. federal grand jury in the Southern District of Florida indicted Azruddin and his father on multiple charges: money laundering, wire and mail fraud, bribery and customs/export evasion related to gold exports.

The prosecution charged that from 2017 to June 2024, the Mohameds and their enterprises exported more than 10,000 kilograms of gold from Guyana, evading export taxes/royalties estimated at about US$50 million and using falsified customs seals or duplicate export licenses. The U.S. Treasury’s Office of Foreign Assets Control (OFAC) had previously sanctioned Azruddin, his father and their company for alleged tax evasion, gold smuggling, and corrupt exports.

Guyana’s Attorney-General has confirmed that the United States has now formally requested extradition from Guyana under the relevant treaty, and that the legal process can proceed.

On 31 October 2025, Azruddin and his father were arrested by the Guyana Police Force in Georgetown on the basis of the U.S. extradition request. They were released on bail (bond) pending extradition hearings. One report says that Azruddin was released on US$750 bond.

Azruddin will likely be promoted to lead the opposition, but Guyana’s parliament will not provide immunity to him. The Vice President of Guyana stated that parliamentary service does not shield him from extradition or prosecution.

The U.S. indictment does not disqualify Azruddin from serving in Guyana’s parliament. Only individuals convicted in court are barred from serving.

The U.S. has triggered extradition proceedings, and if Guyana approves the request, Mohamed and his father would be handed over to U.S. authorities and face trial in Florida.

Legal observers say that a protracted legal fight in Guyana is likely to follow in order to delay or reject extradition. Some suggest not all the charged offenses are “extraditable” under Guyana-U.S. treaty.

U.S. sanctions (via OFAC) already target the family and its business assets, limiting these businesses’ access to U.S. financial systems.

What to Watch Going Forward

Formal extradition request:When the U.S. sends the formal paperwork to Guyana and how quickly Guyana responds. The defense in Guyana may challenge the validity, scope, or provisions of the treaty.

Local court hearings:The next hearing for extradition is reportedly scheduled for early November (as per bail release statement).

Impact on Guyanese politics:Whether Mohamed takes up his expected opposition leadership role; how the ruling party frames his arrest; whether the legal case affects domestic elections, public perception, or parliamentary alliances.

Asset & business consequences:Whether the U.S. pursues asset forfeiture (including the $5.3 million gold shipment seized in Miami) and how the family responds, plus how business operations in Guyana and abroad are disrupted.

Legal outcome in the U.S.:If extradited, the U.S. case could take years and set a precedent for resource-export transnational gold exports. Also ramifications for Guyana-U.S. cooperation on corruption, AML (anti-money-laundering) and customs enforcement.

